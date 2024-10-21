Politics comebacks Tommy Robinson

A Tommy Robinson fan said ‘We are all Tommy Robinson’ and the entirety of the internet replied as one

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2024

Tommy Robinson has arrived back in the UK after the thick end – and we do mean thick – end of 90 days outside of the country, facing two serious legal actions for contempt of court and planning to lead a protest in central London this Saturday.

Robinson shared a video ahead of his return in which he appeared to think he was about to be put in prison for the rest of his days (or something similar).

Except it wasn’t his last message for years, more’s the pity, and it wasn’t even his last message for 14 hours in fact.

Here is Robinson and chums videoing his return to the UK at Luton Airport where he appeared not so much relieved as bitterly disappointed that not only was he not arrested, but no-one gave a flying one. We particularly like how he’s carrying a copy of his new book, sorry, ‘academic piece’.

Better luck next time, Tommy!

It didn’t stop his supporters coming out in full, obviously, and one in particular is deserving of your attention.

And the entirety of the internet replied as one.

We are all Stephen Yaxley-Lennon! Anyone?

To conclude …

READ MORE

Robert Jenrick said it was time to put Conservative Party members ‘back in the driving seat’ and this A++ comeback beat all comers

Source @LouiseRawAuthor