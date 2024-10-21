A Tommy Robinson fan said ‘We are all Tommy Robinson’ and the entirety of the internet replied as one

Politics comebacks Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has arrived back in the UK after the thick end – and we do mean thick – end of 90 days outside of the country, facing two serious legal actions for contempt of court and planning to lead a protest in central London this Saturday.

Robinson shared a video ahead of his return in which he appeared to think he was about to be put in prison for the rest of his days (or something similar).

What could be my last message to you all for years. And direct appeal to @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/vaZGv0GtW9 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 20, 2024

Except it wasn’t his last message for years, more’s the pity, and it wasn’t even his last message for 14 hours in fact.

Here is Robinson and chums videoing his return to the UK at Luton Airport where he appeared not so much relieved as bitterly disappointed that not only was he not arrested, but no-one gave a flying one. We particularly like how he’s carrying a copy of his new book, sorry, ‘academic piece’.

I HAVEN'T BEEN ARRESTED???? Support my legal fund here – https://t.co/e7MxdNa0GO I was so convinced I would be arrested. I bet poor old Penfold is gutted right now, crying into his vagina. To be honest I'm still in shock. Make sure you get into London on the 26th of October… pic.twitter.com/jhVFoZgoyh — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 20, 2024

Better luck next time, Tommy!

This is so David Brent. Tommy Robinson spends a day hyping up how he's going to be arrested as soon as he returns to the UK. He (and his camera crew – isn't filming at border control illegal by the way?) turn up, and literally no one cares. He thinks he's El Chapo https://t.co/iOiVVML7kT — Lou Ali (@Lou_LouD) October 21, 2024

It didn’t stop his supporters coming out in full, obviously, and one in particular is deserving of your attention.

We are all Tommy Robinson — Unmasked-crusader (@sarahjo60329006) October 20, 2024

And the entirety of the internet replied as one.

Mate, even Tommy Robinson isn’t Tommy Robinson https://t.co/NUtfY5zzKF — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) October 20, 2024

Tommy Robinson isn't Tommy Robinson — sue#NHSLove#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) October 20, 2024

Tommy Robinson isnt even Tommy Robinson, you brain dead whopper. https://t.co/HCAzLbNiwi — (@TheLittleWaster) October 20, 2024

Tommy Robinson isn’t even Tommy Robinson you fucking single celled organism. https://t.co/EFvti21CsF — The Ayrshire Separatist (@DanielJMath1) October 20, 2024

Even he's not Tommy Robinson, you stupid cunt. — UncleNobody ️‍ (@Zippidydoodaah1) October 20, 2024

Except Tommy Robinson, who is in fact Stephen Yaxley – Lennon. https://t.co/pviYVGoxO2 — MICKEY ARMO (@ARMOMIKE40) October 21, 2024

We are all Stephen Yaxley-Lennon! Anyone?

To conclude …

READ MORE

Robert Jenrick said it was time to put Conservative Party members ‘back in the driving seat’ and this A++ comeback beat all comers

Source @LouiseRawAuthor