This conservative Aussie politician’s message of support for Donald Trump just won self-own of the year

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Ralph Babet before. He’s an Australian senator and by all accounts the sole elected politician of the small conservative party, United Australia.

And we mention him because Babet took time out from uniting Australia to tweet his support for Donald Trump, with whom he presumably has much in common.

Including a fondness for glorious self-owns.

Anyone with half a brain would support Donald J. Trump for President. — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) October 18, 2024

Are you going to tell him or are we? No matter, these people did it for us, and super-satisfying it was too.

This is literally what is happening. https://t.co/EpVtM2QXvd — Brendan May (@bmay) October 19, 2024

That does explain it. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 19, 2024

Yes. Whereas, people with their brains fully intact are supporting Kamala Harris. https://t.co/s8BKQOk58c — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) October 19, 2024

I agree. For people with whole brains however, I'm not so sure https://t.co/rWMZ1Nu9MZ — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 19, 2024

Correct. You'd need to be missing half a brain to even think about voting for him. — Cade Lucas (@cadelucas) October 19, 2024

If you had both halves you would have been able to stop yourself from tweeting this. https://t.co/wfPHdY0aMb — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 20, 2024

That explains it. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 20, 2024

And those with their whole brain would support Kamala Harris! — Nick Boonstra (@nicholasethan97) October 19, 2024

The other politicians in his party are going to be furious.

Source @senatorbabet