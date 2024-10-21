Politics Australia donald trump self-owns

This conservative Aussie politician’s message of support for Donald Trump just won self-own of the year

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2024

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Ralph Babet before. He’s an Australian senator and by all accounts the sole elected politician of the small conservative party, United Australia.

And we mention him because Babet took time out from uniting Australia to tweet his support for Donald Trump, with whom he presumably has much in common.

Including a fondness for glorious self-owns.

Are you going to tell him or are we? No matter, these people did it for us, and super-satisfying it was too.

The other politicians in his party are going to be furious.

Source @senatorbabet