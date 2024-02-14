Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl pics are the gift that keeps on giving – 17 funny guesses at what she was saying here

Twitter

Reports suggest that Taylor Swift‘s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, as well as her presence at the game, contributed to the record viewing figures for the Super Bowl.

The other thing boosted by the Taylor effect has been the amount of jokes and memes about the game – and this prompt is the perfect example.

What is Taylor Swift whispering in Lana’s ear? pic.twitter.com/tmlCy4ma5s — Pluto (@PlutooDelRey) February 12, 2024

We highly recommend you check out the replies and quotes, but in the meantime, check out our favourites.

1.

2.

Even though the rap at the start's amazing, the episode isn't about pancake day at all, it's actually about the invention of snooker and the reason why the merry men wear green, it just happens to be set on pancake day. https://t.co/EYr291NYhp — Gabby HC (@Scriblit) February 13, 2024

3.

“Why is there a vet AND a doctor in Peppa Pig?” https://t.co/arbI7xa1V6 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) February 13, 2024

4.

"Every episode of 'Duty Free' was a consecutive day of the same one-week holiday." https://t.co/kWxmiBfFHM — Toddington (@HXValley) February 13, 2024

5.

“It’s called Antiques Roadshow but the other day a woman brought her My Little Ponies on.” https://t.co/MGLlocmsKV — Sarah Hunt Antiques (@sarahhuntantiq) February 13, 2024

6.

I'm telling you it's the estate agents ripping southerners off by saying it's west Didsbury but trust me it's withington https://t.co/1QGg1NwVtn — Noel O'brien (@NOELY1982) February 13, 2024

7.

“They didn’t think John Barnes would turn up so in the first recording the rap was done by Peter Beardsley” https://t.co/uyjg91ILt5 — Matt Oakley (@MattOakleyMojo) February 13, 2024

8.

'If you unscrew your belly button does your bum fall off?' https://t.co/QtL88s68mp — G  〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) February 13, 2024

9.

..so Pluto is Mickey's dog, but Goofy is a dog too and he wears clothes, so Mickey is dragging a naked one of Goofy around on a lead that he lets licks his face https://t.co/mAhDOBEw39 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) February 13, 2024

10.