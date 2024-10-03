Nadine Dorries took aim at Keir Starmer’s ‘£100k’ of freebies and ended up owned into next year

Politics comebacks Keir Starmer Nadine Dorries

Former Tory MP and one-time culture secretary – ha! – Nadine Dorries isn’t happy that Keir Starmer has paid back £6,000 of the freebies which have received blanket coverage in the media over the last few weeks.

Oh no, Dorries says Starmer has to pay back everything he’s got for free, basically ever, and then she’ll find something else to be furious about.

Keir Starmer doesn’t get to choose how much he pays back (6k so far) or what the ethics are surrounding his decision to accept up to £100k worth of freebies. But, now that he has, and has attempted to make a virtue of paying for a few of the freebies, he’s going to pay for the… — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 2, 2024

And it’s fair to say that Dorries’ enthusiasm for sticking to the rules took some people by surprise. These people, in particular.

Perhaps you should be paying back your daughter's salaries? — Jake (@ToryWipeout) October 2, 2024

Oh yes, these ones.

And also back in the day when she did this.

What a hypocrite. You were accepting an MPs salary while munching your way through ostrich anus and kangaroo testicles. pic.twitter.com/uyj5NC1M4y — Martin (@SpursfanMart) October 2, 2024

And also rather more recently, this.

You know that entire year you sulked and didn’t bother to go to work, but still got paid? We want to be paid back, please. — Azim (@SanjayAzim) October 2, 2024

And finally, because Dorries is this specimen’s number one cheerleader in chief.

Talking of ethics https://t.co/amArFAZta4 — Jessica Marston (@CatLitter18) October 2, 2024

Them’s the rules?

