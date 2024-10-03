Politics comebacks Keir Starmer Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries took aim at Keir Starmer’s ‘£100k’ of freebies and ended up owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated October 3rd, 2024

Former Tory MP and one-time culture secretary – ha! – Nadine Dorries isn’t happy that Keir Starmer has paid back £6,000 of the freebies which have received blanket coverage in the media over the last few weeks.

Oh no, Dorries says Starmer has to pay back everything he’s got for free, basically ever, and then she’ll find something else to be furious about.

And it’s fair to say that Dorries’ enthusiasm for sticking to the rules took some people by surprise. These people, in particular.

Oh yes, these ones.

And also back in the day when she did this.

And also rather more recently, this.

And finally, because Dorries is this specimen’s number one cheerleader in chief.

Them’s the rules?

