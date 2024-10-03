‘What’s your “I can’t believe other people don’t do this” hack?’ 17 mind-blowing tips that will improve your life

New hacks reddit

Finding the grind of day-to-day existence too much? Join the club.

Luckily there are plenty of shortcuts which can make things easier. These life hacks frequently go viral on social media, and they involve little work for a decent return.

But with so many of them floating around the internet, it can be hard to keep track of them all. That is until Redditor stowRA posed this questions on r/AskReddit.

‘What’s your “I can’t believe other people don’t do this” hack?’

Cue a deluge of handy tips and pointers which will change your life for the better. Here are some of the best:

1.

‘I have a keyboard shortcut on all my devices where @@ automatically enters my email address.

‘Edit: on an iPhone you set it up by going to settings, general , keyboard , text replacement.’

-LooksBleeker

2.

‘I am shocked at the number of people that don’t put their sheet sets in the matching pillow case for storage until use. It keeps it all together!’

-1000thatbeyotch

3.

‘Clean out your fridge before grocery shopping! Eliminates mystery Tupperware and always reminds you of something you need to pick up.’

-lunalives

4.

‘I hate cleaning but whenever I leave a room I try to take something with me. It might be a piece of garbage, a dish or an item that needs to be put away. It goes a long way to keeping things tidy without any real effort.’

-Kaablooie42

5.

‘I keep one of those dish cleaning wands you fill with soap in my shower. It’s filled with Dawn soap and vinegar. I scrub my shower walls and tub basically every other shower, just while I’m in there.

‘It takes less than 2 minutes and I never have to clean my tub/shower otherwise. About 2x/yr I’ll do a Comet tub clean scrub, but I can’t even see/tell a difference, it’s mostly just for peace of mind.’

-Whatchab

6.

‘Rinsing your dishes and tableware immediately after use when the food gunk is still wet and washes away easily, rather than waiting for it to become cement.’

-Emergency_Ad1203

7.

‘I can’t motivate myself to clean long periods, so I’ve recently started playing turn-based, or periodic games. At the end of every turn I’ll get up and do 5 minutes of cleaning.

‘Then I can spend a day off playing games, but the house gets tidier instead of worse.’

-PyroDragn

8.

‘Buy her “just because” flowers. Seriously, apology gifts always have the stank of the original mistake all over them. “Just because” gifts actually make her smile every time she looks at them and not think of the dumb thing I did.’

-FantasyHockeyNerd

9.

‘Do I need or do I want. If I need it, I get it. If I want it, I wait for a few weeks, do some research, see if I can fit it in and if I still want it a month or two later then I might go get it.

‘Turns out my wants are not always there after a while waiting. It’s new for me but has changed my mindset drastically.’

-HighburyHero