People are arguing again about working from home – 19 responses worthy of a raise

Life work

Ever since the days of Covid and lockdown (shudder), we’ve been arguing over whether people can be as ‘productive’ when they work from home as opposed to being in the office.

Seriously, this keeps coming up. Again. And again.

The debate has flared up again recently. On Twitter/X, @FounderKyle started the conversation.

Unpopular opinion: the people who love working from home do a lot less work at home. — Founder Kyle (@FounderKyle) July 31, 2024

And @martymadrid agreed:

I’ve yet to meet one person who works from home that actually works from 9am to 5pm with a 30 minute lunch in-between with the occasional bathroom break. https://t.co/iL8L4RVmTw — marty.com (@martymadrid) August 1, 2024

The responses basically ran the gamut from ‘Erm, have you ever observed workers in an office?’ to ‘Update your concept of ‘productivity’, you greedy capitalist pig!’. Good times!

1.

Most data that I’ve seen suggests the opposite. Anecdotally, I do far more at home. And I’m much happier and healthier. — Alex Napier Holland (@NapierHolland) July 31, 2024

2.

That’s the catch 22… along with “unlimited PTO” — Founder Kyle (@FounderKyle) August 1, 2024

3.

I don’t know anyone who works 9 to 5 in the office either, outside of very rare exceptions when shit hits the fan. In those rare cases people working from home also have no breaks. As a programmer, it’s extremely difficult to be locked in and so your best work for 8 hours… — Simon (@SimonTheNoob) August 1, 2024

4.

I’ve yet to meet one person who does efficient, meaningful work from 9am to 5pm in an office. — Nate Solon (@natesolon) August 1, 2024

5.

If you measure productivity according to a timesheet and lunch breaks, you aren’t measuring for success. — Bastiat is my homeboy (@stevenpfellows) August 1, 2024

6.

When I worked in an office it was very apparent to me that most people were not actually working most of that time either. — Matt Jesuele | Outbound Sniper (@outbound_sniper) August 1, 2024

7.

Then you don’t know anyone who actually does it for real. My wife works like 10 hour days and sometimes no time for lunch working remote for a tech company. You do not know what you’re talking about just after clicks — CLO Guy (@DutchmanCapital) August 1, 2024

8.

I’ve yet to meet someone that works in an office that actually works 9am to 5pm with a lunch break and occasional bathroom breaks. — Sunny Po (@sunny051488) August 1, 2024

9.

Absolutely nobody who works in a profession that can be done from home works 9 to 5 with a 30 minute lunch break while at the office The office is a social club with free snacks People work for about 2 hours at the office Same for home, but at home, at least you’re not… — Bobby (e/H2O) (@keep_wolin) August 1, 2024

10.