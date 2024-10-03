This Twitter account curates the most unfortunate names of actual people – 17 examples guaranteed to make you chuckle

Round Ups Funny names

Some names are more unfortunate than others. Then there are those which are so bizarrely awful it’s hard to believe they’re real.

This is the premise behind the X account @ActualNames1, which, as its name suggests, gathers together the weirdest and funniest names of actual people throughout the ages.

These include names that are your standard fare of double entendre, through to the hilariously outlandish and downright random.

Each name is taken from genealogical records or other attributed sources. And as the account’s pinned status points out, the years of these records only refer to ‘the time span covered by the source that the name appears in.’ So no, these weirdly named people didn’t live a weirdly long time.

There’s a wealth of names being posted to the account regularly, so be sure to give it a fellow. And to whet your appetite, here are 17 excellent examples.

1.

Missie Nipples United States Census, 1930 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) October 1, 2024

2.

Ernest Cockings New York, New York Passenger and Crew Lists, 1909, 1925-1957 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) October 1, 2024

3.

Pussy Waddles

Mother Of Bride

Kentucky, County Marriages, 1797-1954 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) October 1, 2024

4.

Guy Sludge United States Census, 1920 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) October 1, 2024

5.

Angel Dingding Philippines, Catholic Church Records, 1615-1985 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) October 1, 2024

6.

Alice Bagelhole England Births and Christenings, 1538-1975 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) October 1, 2024

7.

Girthy Johnson United States Census, 1920 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) October 1, 2024

8.

Dumps Brown United States Census, 1900 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) October 1, 2024

9.