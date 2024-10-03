Nadine Dorries said Angela Rayner ‘gives working class people a bad name’ and the entire internet responded as one

Politics Angela Rayner Nadine Dorries

Former Conservative MP and – we still can’t get our head round this, no matter how often we type it – culture secretary Nadine Dorries has been getting hot under the collar again about Labour MPs doing what MPs have always done – get free stuff.

Taking a break from fulminating over Keir Starmer, this time it was Starmer’s deputy leader Angela Rayner in her sites.

This line from Rayner annoys me sooo much. ‘Yes I’m working class, I like a dance, I like dance music.’ As she took nearly £1000 worth of freebies. She gives working class people a bad name. Source: Mail Online https://t.co/tKNpFboCeA — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 3, 2024

We know Rayner took £836 worth of ‘freebies’ on her trip to Ibiza because, er, Rayner registered it herself under Commons rules after her trip to Ibiza, although for anyone who cares she paid for her own flights and accommodation.

No money actually changed hands, and she reportedly registered it for an invite to the DJ booth.

And the entire internet – well, not the entire internet, but quite a lot of people – replied as one.

Didn't you take your MP salary for the best part of a year without actually turning up for work? — Sandra Smith (@SandraSmith1310) October 3, 2024

And yet it’s ok you never turned up in Parliament for a year but still too k your pay? This is very hypocritical of you… — Truth Finder General ♿️ (@datatruthfinder) October 3, 2024

I’m working class and I’m not arsed in the slightest. I do know you’re the furthest thing imaginable from a representation of working class. — MICKEY ARMO (@ARMOMIKE40) October 3, 2024

This was never about the freebies, this was and always has been a class attack. How dare a Labour Party win! How dare working class people get above their station, how dare they take our toy away… Shameful so many people have been duped by it https://t.co/7uY7d6Du5e — Shane (@SJL2729) October 3, 2024

And finally this, from a little while back.

Compare and Contrast : Angela Rayner … (on holiday)

Nadine Dorries … (The day after she was turned down for a Damehood again) pic.twitter.com/R2IxYuEZCi — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) August 31, 2024

At the risk of stating the bleedin’ obvious, that’s not actually Dorries.

Nadine Dorries – giving people a bad name.

