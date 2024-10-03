Politics Angela Rayner Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries said Angela Rayner ‘gives working class people a bad name’ and the entire internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated October 3rd, 2024

Former Conservative MP and – we still can’t get our head round this, no matter how often we type it – culture secretary Nadine Dorries has been getting hot under the collar again about Labour MPs doing what MPs have always done – get free stuff.

Taking a break from fulminating over Keir Starmer, this time it was Starmer’s deputy leader Angela Rayner in her sites.

We know Rayner took £836 worth of ‘freebies’ on her trip to Ibiza because, er, Rayner registered it herself under Commons rules after her trip to Ibiza, although for anyone who cares she paid for her own flights and accommodation.

No money actually changed hands, and she reportedly registered it for an invite to the DJ booth.

And the entire internet – well, not the entire internet, but quite a lot of people – replied as one.

And finally this, from a little while back.

At the risk of stating the bleedin’ obvious, that’s not actually Dorries.

Nadine Dorries – giving people a bad name.

