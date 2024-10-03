Laura Kuenssberg accidentally sent her interview briefing notes to Boris Johnson and this A++ response took all the plaudits

Weird World boris johnson Laura Kuenssberg

As you will no doubt know by now, the BBC cancelled Laura Kuenssberg’s interview with Boris Johnson after its leading political presenter accidentally sent her briefing notes to the former PM by mistake.

We know this because Kuenssberg herself took to Twitter to break the news.

While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team. That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead. It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than… — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 2, 2024

The idea of the BBC giving Johnson a primetime berth to plug his memoirs in the company of someone widely seen to be overly sympathetic to the former PM was already weird enough.

But this unlikely twist in the tale made the whole thing even weirder, sparking a million and one conspiracy theories, and no end of very funny responses (many of which we’ve rounded up here).

It also prompted people to share exactly what these briefing notes looked like. We liked this one.

BREAKING I have stumbled across a copy of BBC's Laura Kuenssberg briefing notes that she shared with Boris Johnson before his BBC interview. pic.twitter.com/Jct1iMzmx8 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) October 3, 2024

And we really liked this one.

Bravo @mrhenrymorris!

Last word to LBC presenter James O’Brien who had a suggestion of his own.

