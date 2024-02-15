This fabulous tale of how DVDs went mysteriously missing from this Asda is today’s most jaw-dropping thing

Weird World shopping

We’re grateful to Ben P – @__BP__ over on Twitter – for sharing this fabulous tale of how DVDs went mysteriously missing from his hometown ASDA and what was uncovered by the investigation that followed.

We’re not here to encourage shoplifting, obviously, but it’s proper Ocean’s 11 stuff, the most jaw-dropping thing you’ll read today.

It’s 9 years since the ASDA in my hometown of Ellesmere Port noticed DVD stocks depleting. Given that the DVDs had security tags on, they couldn’t understand it. Eventually, it came to light that thieves had found a way to steal DVDs without taking them out of the shop… pic.twitter.com/r2OZoMuQkv — Ben P (@__BP__) February 14, 2024

The ASDA in question also had an in-store post office. They discovered that people were simply picking up DVDs from one shelf, padded envelopes from another and posting them home. The mail was then taken out of the shop through a barrier with no alarm. — Ben P (@__BP__) February 14, 2024

Nobody knows how many DVDs were lost through this ingenious method, and it only came to light when people asked why envelopes had been moved to the other side of the shop. Despite using their own addresses, somehow nobody was ever caught. — Ben P (@__BP__) February 14, 2024

Here’s the original Facebook post from January 2015. The story was confirmed by Asda and was covered nationally:

https://t.co/vGviwydMvY pic.twitter.com/tCxV3rqllH — Ben P (@__BP__) February 14, 2024

Nowadays theft is much more common, but it’s all digital. Back then, if you wanted to settle down for the night and watch Fast & Furious 6 for free, you had to put the work in and devise an elaborate scheme. Kids today don’t even know they’re born. — Ben P (@__BP__) February 14, 2024

A few replies to things: 1. It really did happen, there’s a link in the thread. Google it too. 2. I know you could torrent stuff at the time – I was also alive during that period – but lots of people still didn’t. 3. Just a funny story about ingenuity, it’s not that deep. — Ben P (@__BP__) February 15, 2024

The story prompted a huge number of responses and these people said it best.

This is Oceans Eleven grade stuff! — Debbie Allingham (@slinkydoodle) February 14, 2024

I vaguely remember this happening. Now of course, the postage costs more than the items would be worth! — Diane Roscoe (@dianemariebut) February 14, 2024

Sounds like a drama should be made about this scandal lead by Toby Jones playing the security guard in Asda — Andy (@andycollins1985) February 14, 2024

heartwarming in a way isn’t it — RondelleHobbs (@RondelleHobbs) February 14, 2024

Don’t know if it’s true but read somewhere that supermarket newspaper sales go up around events like Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day. Because people put a £4 card inside a £1.20 newspaper and self scan the paper. — Anthony Brosnan (@antbrosnan141) February 14, 2024

It's a good story but very unlikely to be true. CTV existed back then so would have certainly caught the culprit. Also if doing this would make more sense to bring your own envelopes to lower chance of arousing suspicion as being the guy who always paid for them when posting — Mike Hamilton (@hambo22) February 14, 2024

Asda acknowledged it was true to the media, see the link in the thread — Ben P (@__BP__) February 14, 2024

Explains why the Asda near me has alarm barriers between the music section and the post office, which are next to each other — Mahala (@ThisIsMahala) February 14, 2024

I think if you come up with a plan that brilliant you should be allowed to get away with it tbh, bravo — ✨Scully Era✨ (@Missy_u_So_Fine) February 14, 2024

