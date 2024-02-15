Eamonn Holmes took the bizarrest of trips down memory lane and it’s the most spectacular 80 seconds you’ll watch this week

Celebrity

It’s not the first time we’ve featured Eamonn Holmes’ GB News programme on these pages, but it might be the most extraordinary.

It’s the presenter taking the bizarrest of trips down memory lane and just when you think it can’t possibly get any worse (and by worse we mean better, so much better) he somehow finds a way to double down. Again and again … and again.

Will he ever top this? Probably.

The very definition of ‘Accidental Partridge’, here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

I love how the exact moment he says "when I was very young" she gives the perfect "oh shit he's off on one" face. pic.twitter.com/kFlwaIYub1 — Dan Whitehead (@DanWritehead) February 15, 2024

You look like a strawberry milkshake pic.twitter.com/7ox60P1fi8 — Bob Sacamano (@StaggerUnwinds) February 15, 2024

So true, layer upon layer upon layer upon layer upon layer…….. https://t.co/Tv2Xp4eXs9 — Mark (@mabmab71) February 15, 2024

"Aunt Rosies dead" is the bit that got me…there's everyone thinking she's 163 — Glen 'Riddo' Ridley (@flyingspud75) February 15, 2024

Where do you even start. — David Goldie (@Dumsch_Goldie) February 15, 2024

Source @AccidentalP @jamesbc247