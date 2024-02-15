News conservatives

The Tory brains trust wants to pay influencers to persuade people not to cross the Channel in small boats – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 15th, 2024

Welcome to today’s episode of ‘What Were They Thinking? UK Government Edition’ – and, as always, the answer is ‘Nothing’.

As the row rages on about whether any asylum seekers should or will be sent to Rwanda, the Government has come up with another approach to stopping the boats – which is, of course, one of Rishi Sunak‘s five pledges.

Yes, that’s right. Social media stars are going to be Sunak’s not-so-secret weapon – and the idea has been met with exactly the response you’d expect.

