The Tory brains trust wants to pay influencers to persuade people not to cross the Channel in small boats – 14 favourite reactions

News conservatives

Welcome to today’s episode of ‘What Were They Thinking? UK Government Edition’ – and, as always, the answer is ‘Nothing’.

As the row rages on about whether any asylum seekers should or will be sent to Rwanda, the Government has come up with another approach to stopping the boats – which is, of course, one of Rishi Sunak‘s five pledges.

Excl: The Home Office will pay celebrities and 'influencers' to post messages on TikTok urging migrants not to cross the Channel: https://t.co/jF8bXIxzqW — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) February 13, 2024

Yes, that’s right. Social media stars are going to be Sunak’s not-so-secret weapon – and the idea has been met with exactly the response you’d expect.

1.

Or we could, y’know, use the money to open an assessment centre for asylum seekers in Calais? https://t.co/IeCwfBAC8i — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) February 14, 2024

2.

Tories will spend Taxpayers' money to pay "influencers" to get behind their Home Office anti-immigration plans? Will Andrew Tate be getting some cash from James "Rohypnol joke" Cleverly (Home Secretary) too? This isn't proper government….it's charlatans in control https://t.co/2rayw0Icvd — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 14, 2024

3.

4.

Hey Doctors, this is why we can’t pay you more. I’m sure you understand. https://t.co/TmVetZO45F — Mark Francewanker (@FlyOnNo10Wall) February 14, 2024

5.

6.

What!!

If I were either of those things I would boil my head before doing so. https://t.co/woQ2asdsny — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) February 14, 2024

7.

I have no doubt that a message from Hannah and Tyler of Love Island All Stars will be able to single handedly turn back refugees fleeing war, persecution, the climate crisis and poverty. No doubt whatsoever #yetanotherwasteoftaxpayersmoney https://t.co/DRYGkwVvAu — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) February 14, 2024

8.