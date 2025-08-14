Politics Fox News owned

Watch this Fox News anchor hastily cut off an interview when a Democrat shares some inconvenient truths

Saul Hutson. Updated August 14th, 2025

In what is becoming a trend, a recent interview on Fox News was cut short when the host was confronted with facts by his guest.

Fox News host Will Cain was speaking with Texas State Representative James Talarico. When Talarico asked the host a question about Republicans being able to run on their policies rather than redrawing districts, the interview ended.

And just like that, the discussion was over. But not really.

After the show, Mr. Talarico posted the clip on his own Twitter account.

Clearly, Cain had more to say. And since this happened on social media and not cable television, he didn’t have to stay mum due to time. Here’s Cain’s two Tweet rant that tries to discredit what anyone who watches the clip can plainly see. Notice he still didn’t answer the question, either.

Here’s how the internet responded to the “debate.”

