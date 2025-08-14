Watch this Fox News anchor hastily cut off an interview when a Democrat shares some inconvenient truths

Politics Fox News owned

In what is becoming a trend, a recent interview on Fox News was cut short when the host was confronted with facts by his guest.

Fox News host Will Cain was speaking with Texas State Representative James Talarico. When Talarico asked the host a question about Republicans being able to run on their policies rather than redrawing districts, the interview ended.

Talarico owns Will Cain so hard that he has to tap out of their interview based on “time” pic.twitter.com/ArrKUdOCUY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2025

And just like that, the discussion was over. But not really.

After the show, Mr. Talarico posted the clip on his own Twitter account.

I just went on Fox News to tell the truth about the redistricting power grab in Texas. I asked a simple question: “If Republican policies are so popular, why do they need to redraw these maps; why not run on their policies?” He refused to answer — and cut the interview early. pic.twitter.com/V8jByMHdJL — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) August 12, 2025

Clearly, Cain had more to say. And since this happened on social media and not cable television, he didn’t have to stay mum due to time. Here’s Cain’s two Tweet rant that tries to discredit what anyone who watches the clip can plainly see. Notice he still didn’t answer the question, either.

Oh James. Trolls distorting the interview is one thing, but you were there. I respectfully gave you ten minutes, an eternity in cable news. And in all that time you had no answer as to why you’ve abandoned your job. You can take a flag to IL but you still cut and run from Texas. https://t.co/LZUycCPw0G — Will Cain (@willcain) August 12, 2025

