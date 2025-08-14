People have been trying to pinpoint the exact moment when everything got worse – 18 strong contenders
To say that everything is going to hell in a handcart would be stating the obvious – if not understating.
There are wildfires, floods and droughts due to rapid climate change, Trump is doing what looks like a strong run-up to a right-wing dictatorship, the UK economy is on life support, and the wars – despite what Nobel Prize-obsessed Donald Trump might say – show no sign of letting up.
Over on Twitter, Matt Van Swol wondered when it had all gone so badly wrong.
Can anyone pin-point the exact moment where everything in society just got substantially worse?
— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 5, 2025
People were only too happy to tell him. Opinions varied, but these 18 seemed popular. See what you think.
https://t.co/Q6E1sWAO3l pic.twitter.com/7h4xj8DMXA
— JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) August 9, 2025
https://t.co/oa7Z70mz05 pic.twitter.com/kAyD7Z6umN
— Leo (@Leo_Iam_535) August 10, 2025
https://t.co/NlH80iwry9 pic.twitter.com/9MuSaYRT03
— Nathan Lomax-Fay (@NathanLomaxFay) August 9, 2025
Smartphones. Source of infinite misery. https://t.co/Tt772SkfQ5
— Sir Humphrey (@bdquinn) August 8, 2025
https://t.co/sT5iYo1ALy pic.twitter.com/KRkUwXgbXq
— (@PaulSenior1) August 12, 2025
December 20, 2019 https://t.co/WerfYBVsn6 pic.twitter.com/lSI2Du1OoP
— The Wrong Cat Died (@TheWrongCatDied) August 7, 2025
When everyone started filming their podcasts https://t.co/koxgaP1KZ0
— kyle (@meteormajeure) August 6, 2025
4th May 1979. Margaret Thatcher became Prime Minister. https://t.co/wmHB2683Le
— The Ayrshire Separatist (@DanielJMath1) August 10, 2025
https://t.co/CDFtDVu0oI pic.twitter.com/mtAVVWPqMu
— Van “Not Going Anywhere” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) August 5, 2025