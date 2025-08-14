People have been trying to pinpoint the exact moment when everything got worse – 18 strong contenders

Twitter funny

To say that everything is going to hell in a handcart would be stating the obvious – if not understating.

There are wildfires, floods and droughts due to rapid climate change, Trump is doing what looks like a strong run-up to a right-wing dictatorship, the UK economy is on life support, and the wars – despite what Nobel Prize-obsessed Donald Trump might say – show no sign of letting up.

Over on Twitter, Matt Van Swol wondered when it had all gone so badly wrong.

Can anyone pin-point the exact moment where everything in society just got substantially worse? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 5, 2025

People were only too happy to tell him. Opinions varied, but these 18 seemed popular. See what you think.

Smartphones. Source of infinite misery. https://t.co/Tt772SkfQ5 — Sir Humphrey (@bdquinn) August 8, 2025

When everyone started filming their podcasts https://t.co/koxgaP1KZ0 — kyle (@meteormajeure) August 6, 2025

4th May 1979. Margaret Thatcher became Prime Minister. https://t.co/wmHB2683Le — The Ayrshire Separatist (@DanielJMath1) August 10, 2025

