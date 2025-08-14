Eric Trump got fact-checked by Fox News as he spouted his dad’s BS about Biden’s economy, and the internet is pinching itself

US eric trump Fox News

Trump’s third-born, third-rate offspring, Eric, has been out in front of the cameras, trying to push people into buying crypto-currency – something he claims he and his family were originally forced to do after banks blocked them.

Responding to the new revelations that the Trump family has profited billions since Trump took office, Eric Trump claims it was all because the big banks shut their accounts and they “didn’t have a damn choice” but to go into crypto. Beyond parody pic.twitter.com/WotjTYQwgr — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 13, 2025

He also segued neatly into one of his father’s fake narratives – the idea that Joe Biden destroyed the economy and Trump Sr is saving it – before host Liz Claman injected a little reality.

Eric Trump brutally fact checked by Fox Business for trying to lie about Biden: Eric: We're getting our country back. We were in a dark spot. You covered the markets. Fox Biz host: Let me just be clear, under Biden in the last year, the S&P had 56 record highs. pic.twitter.com/livnvMYIXt — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) August 13, 2025

“We’re getting our country back. We were in a dark spot. You know this better than anybody – you covered the markets every single day.” “Let me just be clear – under Biden in the last year, the S&P had 56 record highs.”

It made such a pleasant change to see Fox even vaguely fact-checking a Trump that these internet users couldn’t help but revel in it.

1.

Those Trump Bros have never been smart. Here’s Eric just saying stupid stuff and getting called out….by Fox, the Trump network no less. https://t.co/zgUzWwSWcG — Cindy Howard (@CindyHo43329662) August 13, 2025

2.

I'm going get my financial advice from Eric Trump the same way I get my sex advice from the pope — steve (@SocraSteveOG) August 14, 2025

3.

Imagine getting roasted by Fox Business while trying to push the ‘Biden ruined the economy’ script. Even Wall Street’s receipts aren’t on your side, Eric. — Nightmare of Hatemongers & Truth Twisters (@imTrueIndia1) August 14, 2025

4.

I didn’t know lying was hereditary. — Dave Hartman (@PigskinPapers) August 14, 2025

5.

Fox news contradicted Eric Trump ? Wonders will never cease ! — L. Richards (@invinciblerose) August 13, 2025

6.

I’ve come to the conclusion that the Trump family is financially dyslexic — Lucius Paulus (@production_3) August 14, 2025

7.

Trump fired the head of BLS and tells his MAGA minions America is back and it's great and that the job market is hot in the hottest country on earth. It's comical observing MAGA minions in small town USA goaded into defending Trump as relates to jobs, incomes, prices. https://t.co/zGqHFzeb7B — Jamie Walters, CAIA (@JWalters314) August 13, 2025

8.

Biden had record highs, but as soon as the #TrumpTariff war started “we were in a dark spot.” — Scott  (@bullriders1) August 13, 2025

9.

10.

The US dollar is down 10% since the inauguration. — David Walker (@PreparedSeniors) August 13, 2025

11.

WHAT HAPPENS TO CRYPTO WHEN THE PUBLIC STOPS BELIEVING IT HAS VALUE ? IT CRASHES ! — Richard k (@Richard37071K) August 14, 2025

12.

What Biden left trump pic.twitter.com/BC1NOldpAu — Tone (@ProteusXL) August 14, 2025

13.

Wow ! Where can I get a copy of the primary school Picture Board Book Eric was given to prep for this hilarious appearance of “That’s What My Daddy Said Theatre !” Please where can we all get it ? I know it will be one of many Trump made propaganda items worth Money Historically https://t.co/e4X6fckx8w — B Harris (@Harris15904Beth) August 13, 2025

14.

This needs to happen more often to

Trump the Whopper Whisperer and his Pants-on-Fire Pro family. https://t.co/dG8DoMo4M1 — TN (@ToraNarie) August 14, 2025

15.

Is it too little too late?

Whoopdee-doo they actually called someone out. Like pissing on a forest fire that has torched a nation. — James Timberlake (@24_architect) August 13, 2025

Source @Ronxyz00 Image Screenshot