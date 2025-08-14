US eric trump Fox News

Eric Trump got fact-checked by Fox News as he spouted his dad’s BS about Biden’s economy, and the internet is pinching itself

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 14th, 2025

Trump’s third-born, third-rate offspring, Eric, has been out in front of the cameras, trying to push people into buying crypto-currency – something he claims he and his family were originally forced to do after banks blocked them.

He also segued neatly into one of his father’s fake narratives – the idea that Joe Biden destroyed the economy and Trump Sr is saving it – before host Liz Claman injected a little reality.

“We’re getting our country back. We were in a dark spot. You know this better than anybody – you covered the markets every single day.”

“Let me just be clear – under Biden in the last year, the S&P had 56 record highs.”

It made such a pleasant change to see Fox even vaguely fact-checking a Trump that these internet users couldn’t help but revel in it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Is it too little too late?

Source @Ronxyz00 Image Screenshot