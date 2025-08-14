Cat owners – is this attempt to give a pet a pill just the most relatable video to grace the internet?

Animals cats

TikToker @itmekyleigh went viral with this video of her attempts to get her beautiful tabby cat Harry to take his pill.

It did not go well.

The 2022 clip now has more than four million views and has remained a firm favourite all over social media.

Some TikTokers empathised. Others just enjoyed the show.

One person liked Harry’s sass.

That would be this look –

But this is what Harry is like when there are no pills.

