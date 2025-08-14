Animals cats

Cat owners – is this attempt to give a pet a pill just the most relatable video to grace the internet?

Poke Staff. Updated August 14th, 2025

TikToker @itmekyleigh went viral with this video of her attempts to get her beautiful tabby cat Harry to take his pill.

It did not go well.

@itmekyleigh this is literally the worst part of being a cat mom. got me fighting for my damn life #cat ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

The 2022 clip now has more than four million views and has remained a firm favourite all over social media.

Some TikTokers empathised. Others just enjoyed the show.

One person liked Harry’s sass.

That would be this look –

But this is what Harry is like when there are no pills.

@itmekyleigh Replying to @bandkidfourlife he came right up for cuddles when he saw the pill was put away #cat ♬ original sound – Joe Gunn

