Cat owners – is this attempt to give a pet a pill just the most relatable video to grace the internet?
TikToker @itmekyleigh went viral with this video of her attempts to get her beautiful tabby cat Harry to take his pill.
It did not go well.
@itmekyleigh this is literally the worst part of being a cat mom. got me fighting for my damn life #cat ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
The 2022 clip now has more than four million views and has remained a firm favourite all over social media.
Some TikTokers empathised. Others just enjoyed the show.
One person liked Harry’s sass.
That would be this look –
But this is what Harry is like when there are no pills.
@itmekyleigh Replying to @bandkidfourlife he came right up for cuddles when he saw the pill was put away #cat ♬ original sound – Joe Gunn
Source @itmekyleigh Image Screengrab