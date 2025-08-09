Concert cleanup crew members are sharing the worst things they’ve found after a show, and maybe we should all just listen at home

Entertainment music festivals waste management

Going to a music festival might have the most wildly diverse array of outcomes. You could catch every one of your favorite musical acts in a single weekend alongside your core friend group and make memories that last a lifetime. You could also miss all of the headliners, lose your friends after the first beer, and wind up waiting in a port-a-potty line trying to scalp potable water for toilet paper. And that’s just for paying customers.

The crews that work these concerts and festivals have to stick around after the house lights go up and all of the sordid activity from the show comes into clear view and it’s time to face the consequences.

Redditor u/ForeXcellence recently asked a simple question for these brave souls.

People who clean up after festivals/concerts, what’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever found?

You can practically smell the answers through your screen. For those with weak stomachs, proceed with caution.

1.

Someone once found a prosthetic leg filled with mini liquor bottles and a phone number written on it that just said, “Call me if found. Or don’t.”

Puzzleheaded-Fix-336

2.

I’ve cleaned up after a county fair a couple times – my weirdest was liquid shit in a glass wine bottle???? I still have questions, but we did not investigate at all.

Zrinn

3.

Lol a friend of mine worked security at a music fest and found a perfectly sealed burrito inside a shoe. Not a food container but a shoe. Dude took it home and ate it. Said it was the best burrito he ever had and he still talks about it 3 years later.

Rlumni

4.

A small bottle of breath freshener that turned out to be many drops of LSD.

JayboDaHo

5.

I did an EMS standby festival and we would always go through with the clean up crew to make sure there were no people that were left. One day I found a bloody knife and blood all over the grass after a festival. We called in a whole crew of cops and fire to see if we could find this person which we didn’t. No hospitals in the area had anyone come in with a stab wound. No dead bodies in the last week with a stab wound. Have no clue what happened with that person

Alert_Umpire_2879

6.

Done this as a volunteer in the past. Main thing you find is just So. Much. Shit. Shit in a sock? Check. Shit in a saucepan? Check. Shit in a sleeping bag? Check. You get the picture.

blueskyswim

7.

Not weird, but cool. An unexploded 4″ firework shell from the fireworks display. My dad put a fuse in it and lit it off in the church parking lot across the street for New Years. Those are NOT supposed to go off on the ground. It sent fireballs 300 feet in all directions. (Except down, of course.) (Edit) Dad turned 83 in June. Somehow he still has all his appendages, both eyes, and most of his hearing.

Jef_Wheaton

8.