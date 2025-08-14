Politics bureau of labor statistics january 6

In case you were wondering if Trump is choosing better officials these days, his new tame statistician was at the January 6th riots

Saul Hutson. Updated August 14th, 2025

The rich get richer and the crooked get crooked… er? In a move as bold as any we’ve seen so far for a Trump appointee, The Donald picked a member of the crowd on January 6th to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For those following along at home: The President of the United States fired the former head of the BLS because he didn’t like the numbers he saw in the most recent jobs reports. He claimed, without any proof whatsover, that the numbers were “rigged” and sent former BLS head Erika McEntarfer packing.

His succession plan: hire a guy who just so happened to wander over to the Capitol on the day that Magas tried to overturn the election. Welcome, E.J. Antoni.

Just wandered over. Really? They’re going with that?

See a pattern here? Trump sees numbers, or results, he doesn’t like, Trump throws a hissy fit and tries to bully the numbers into being numbers he likes. Please take the next jobs report with a grain of salt. Something tells me we shouldn’t necessarily be trusting the work of Mr. Antoni.

Twitter didn’t wait long to start voicing a few fears.

