In case you were wondering if Trump is choosing better officials these days, his new tame statistician was at the January 6th riots

The rich get richer and the crooked get crooked… er? In a move as bold as any we’ve seen so far for a Trump appointee, The Donald picked a member of the crowd on January 6th to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For those following along at home: The President of the United States fired the former head of the BLS because he didn’t like the numbers he saw in the most recent jobs reports. He claimed, without any proof whatsover, that the numbers were “rigged” and sent former BLS head Erika McEntarfer packing.

His succession plan: hire a guy who just so happened to wander over to the Capitol on the day that Magas tried to overturn the election. Welcome, E.J. Antoni.

The guy Trump nominated to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics at January 6, amazing scoop by Ryan Reillyhttps://t.co/nNFv1GBlkA pic.twitter.com/Lv64yranwr — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) August 14, 2025

NEWS: Trump's pick to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, E.J. Antoni, was spotted in the crowd at the Capitol during the January 6th insurrection. The White House says he was a "bystander" who wandered over after seeing news coverage. (NBC News) pic.twitter.com/JN73PzVfb1 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 14, 2025

Just wandered over. Really? They’re going with that?

For the record. It took me four hours going past torn down barricades to get to where EJ Antoni said he wandered in on #J6 pic.twitter.com/pd1MUMNOk3 — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) August 14, 2025

See a pattern here? Trump sees numbers, or results, he doesn’t like, Trump throws a hissy fit and tries to bully the numbers into being numbers he likes. Please take the next jobs report with a grain of salt. Something tells me we shouldn’t necessarily be trusting the work of Mr. Antoni.

Twitter didn’t wait long to start voicing a few fears.

1.

But I was told by a NewsNation host this week that January 6th isn’t important anymore or relevant to our current politics ‍♂️ https://t.co/tYAohgIJHu — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 14, 2025

2.

Only the worst fucking people work in this administration — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) August 14, 2025

3.

Trump’s BLS pick EJ Antoni has said that Social Security, America’s greatest anti-poverty program, is a “Ponzi scheme” that needs to be sunset. Reminder that BLS data is what determines annual cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security benefits. This is a five-alarm fire. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) August 14, 2025

4.

Guy who hates accurate job counts also hates accurate vote counts https://t.co/3BmZksJY43 — Joey Politano ️‍ (@JosephPolitano) August 14, 2025

5.

If this is a real photo, can’t say anyone would be surprised. Man has never had a real job. What else does a 33 year old incel have to do on a Wednesday afternoon. — Diana (@dianavs44) August 14, 2025

6.

Look there an insurrectionist joins the administration, our democracy is crumbling before our eyes. I wonder what job Ghislaine will get post pardon? — GeneMc (@McGeno19) August 14, 2025

7.

disqualifying for any senator with integrity https://t.co/xkQYxYpAp8 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 14, 2025

8.

He is the one who provided the data to Trump that 99% of those present in the Capitol on Jan6 were peaceful tourists. No wonder Trump finds his data management capabilities impressive enough to give him the job. — ϽΓΣⱤẛ∁ (@CholericCleric) August 14, 2025

9.

These people are not Americans, they are all traitors following and worshiping a traitor! — Sandy (@Stuartshanemama) August 14, 2025

10.

Of course because when I wander over to an insurrection just as a bystander, I always make sure to put myself in the middle of the insurrectionists — Me (@Me36181491) August 14, 2025

11.

12.

We really shouldn't nominate traitors to government positions. https://t.co/Jm9989R0TC — Project Liberal (@ProjectLiberal) August 14, 2025

13.

Nothing says “strong economy” like hiding the numbers. Authoritarians like Trump cook GDP, jobs, and inflation stats so citizens live in a fairy tale; right up until the cliff’s edge. Then gravity does the fact-checking and Boom! Saw it happen in Venezuela with my own ! — Cesar Prato (@realcesarprato) August 14, 2025

14.

I wondered why Heritage hired him. He’s kind of a moron, which I guess makes him cabinet material. — Hans Graff (@HansGraff) August 14, 2025

15.

Ah ha, they’re already finding him in the photos. I knew that’s why Trump announced that Antonio just happened to wander over to the Capitol to see what was going on on Jan. 6. — ˶˃ NewsCat ️NO DMs˂˶ (@typocatCAv2) August 14, 2025

