This clip of Alan Partridge on Richard Keys from his new book, Big Beacon, is just brilliant

Here’s a minute or so to make your day better, a clip from the audiobook of Alan Partridge’s new book Big Beacon.

It’s Patridge talking about Richard Keys and it went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @johnnyroc73.

Alan Partridge talking about Richard Keys is absolutely brilliant. pic.twitter.com/y8anafSqiK — Johnny Proctor (@johnnyroc73) February 17, 2024

You can find the Big Beacon audiobook on Audible here and the book itself here or here. There’s even a flipping special edition here!

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for the clip and the whole book.

“Leading to a 20 year career as Sky Sports’ face of football, a sport he has secretly never liked, much less understood.” https://t.co/75SVjmz03o — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 18, 2024

That book is hysterical, proper laugh out loud stuff. Just finished the first one, Nomad, also hilarious. — Marco (@marco_mc) February 17, 2024

the entire keys and gray chapter is one of the funniest things i’ve ever had the pleasure of hearing. https://t.co/CO64l6brHZ — Daniel Schofield (@dannyschof81) February 18, 2024

The Andy Gray impression made me have to down tools laughing. So good. — ELLIOT EASTWICK’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT SAUCE (@WorldFamousHot1) February 18, 2024

“A frighteningly virulent jungle of pelt” https://t.co/oiO3iEhL59 — áp 3000 ️ (@otheranthony) February 18, 2024

If you don't consume Partridge books via audio you're missing out. His recounting of his sons birth in "I, Partridge: We Need to Talk about Alan" is genuinely one of the funniest things ever. — JJ ⚫ (@2ndHandTardis) February 18, 2024

Written by Rob and Neil Gibbon and Steve Coogan, there’s a Guardian review of the audiobook here.

Source @johnnyroc73