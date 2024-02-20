This woman’s reaction to a dancing TikToker on the Tube is the most relatable thing we’ll see this year

Videos

When it comes down to it, there’s only one thing that we really require of public transport – that it arrives on time.

Sure, it would help if we also had a seat and it wasn’t butt-clenchingly expensive, but that’s just a bonus.

What we absolutely, definitely, totally 100% don’t require is a TikToker doing this, a trend which is becoming ever more common by the looks of it.

And we mention it not because it is supremely irritating but because of the entirely understandable reaction of the woman 23 seconds in. And it’s surely the most relatable thing we’re going to see this year.

Everyone just wants to go home and this unsolicited circus starts up pic.twitter.com/SzZITpQSnk — All things interesting (@interesting_aIl) February 17, 2024

We’re with @jamiesont.

Have found my soulmate. The woman at 30seconds. Just the PERFECT reaction to this shit https://t.co/Efp9z2Q22Q — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 17, 2024

Seconded.

There should be a rule about banning use of platforms like TikTok for content creation at public places — Apurv Anand (@apurv_anand) February 17, 2024

The people who are clearly absolutely hating it. I love them. https://t.co/cD8RJh3s0o — Van (@hellothisisivan) February 17, 2024

This girl was going through it pic.twitter.com/7c2bGcPc3p — Mason (@Maxpain144) February 17, 2024

Just the worst. Fucking sit down you cunts. https://t.co/sIcgc0pRvM — Andy (@alreadytaken74) February 17, 2024

Meeeee. Look at meeeee. It's all about meee, meee meee. — Basket of Cats (@Basket_of_Cats) February 17, 2024

Brave doing this in front of people whose happiest summer was spent egging David Blaine. https://t.co/q8mxyNGIU3 — Rainy (@rainy101) February 17, 2024

*they start dancing* This lady: “omg my life is in danger” pic.twitter.com/ZGWYUkcveJ — Paul Lenkeit (@plenkeit2) February 17, 2024

To conclude …

The one lady who almost smashed her face into the pole then stormed off is how we all feel inside when this type of random encounter happens during our commute. Subways are tough as is. This sort of thing is not uplifting, or entertaining, nor is it appreciated. The person who… — 3 Big Black Cats Diversified Portfolios (@3BBC_DP) February 17, 2024

Source @interesting_aIl @jamiesont