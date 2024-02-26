Thérèse Coffey insists Lee Anderson is not ‘in any way racist’ – and she said it with a straight face

Politics conservatives

Unless you’ve been off-grid over the weekend, you’ll be aware of the political row started by Lee Anderson‘s Islamophobic comments about Sadiq Khan, which he made on Friday night via a video link to GB News.

Conservative MP Lee Anderson tells GB News that he thinks Sadiq Khan has "given our capital city away" to Islamists, who are "his mates". "Islamists have got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London," he says. pic.twitter.com/XnGbXMyB2y — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 23, 2024

“I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan, and they’ve got control of London.” “He’s given our capital city away to his mates.”

It wasn’t a surprise from Anderson, who has form for inflammatory statements, including saying of the asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm –

“If they don’t like barges then they should fuck off back to France.”

Most people condemned the accusation … Racist is racist on a channel owned by a racist. https://t.co/bAFawl9yIl — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 23, 2024

This is dangerous from a senior Tory figure. ‘Islamists’ is now used to refer to just ‘many Muslims’. Even those who protest. Braverman, Anderson and GB news are all responsible for some of the worst Islamophobia we have seen in years. Of any marginalised group. It’s brazen. https://t.co/d5PhASAVvX — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) February 24, 2024

Whether you like Khan or how good he is as a mayor is not the point. What Lee Anderson says is firstly untrue but also unnecessarily divisive and therefore very dangerous. It should be condemned by all sides. No ifs or buts @RishiSunak https://t.co/WYgqtjAFb6 — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) February 24, 2024

In the absence of a statement from the Government, Sadiq Khan addressed why Anderson’s comments are so dangerous.

'Racism is racism. I'm unclear why Rishi Sunak and members of his cabinet aren't condemning this.'@SadiqKhan responds to Tory MP Lee Anderson's remarks about him. He adds 'the message it sends is, Muslims are fair game when it comes to racism.'https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 pic.twitter.com/P4cfn0Xjpz — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 24, 2024

“It isn’t just about my security, my family’s security, my staff’s security. It’s about the people across our coutry who are at the receiving end of racism, of anti-Muslim hatred, and of Islamophobia.”

Shortly afterwards, news broke that the Conservative whip had been withdrawn from Anderson following his refusal to apologise, bringing the Tory parliamentary majority down to 46 from a high of 80 at the 2019 election.

Lee Anderson has been stripped of Tory whip for not saying sorry for alleging that “Islamists” are controlling the London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Here is the official statement: “A spokesperson for Chief Whip Simon Hart said, ‘Following his refusal to apologise for comments made… — Robert Peston (@Peston) February 24, 2024

Naturally, the topic cropped up on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where Thérèse Coffey had this to say.

"I don't believe Lee [Anderson] is in any way racist… I think he is very worried about a lot of the activity that's under way right now" Proving her total unsuitability for high office beyond any doubt. pic.twitter.com/U7qYy6kUgH — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 25, 2024

It can’t be easy to type while your jaw is on the floor, but these people managed it.

“I don't believe that Lee Anderson is in any way racist” Therese Coffey pumping her own raw sewage live into the #BBCLauraK studio pic.twitter.com/F0ZWt7ag8z — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) February 25, 2024

This has big there is not institutional racism, sexism and homophobia in policing vibes https://t.co/JZnnHGTjRL — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) February 25, 2024

I'm sure we can all trust the word of a woman who once claimed that Britain is more vulnerable to storms when the rain comes from the east. https://t.co/Jxl8wtF7nw — Moog (@a_toots) February 25, 2024

Oh shit give him his job back a mistake has clearly been made! — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 25, 2024

And I believe that Therese Coffey is the most intelligent woman whose ever lived!

https://t.co/2JkDh0kj5f — Gibbo2 (@Lynn_GT) February 25, 2024

If Therese Coffey genuinely doesn't think Lee Anderson is racist, she is racist. https://t.co/luxV1GXW3B — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) February 25, 2024

“I don’t believe he is in anyway racist” … apart from the saying overtly racist things and then refusing to apologise? https://t.co/z1EiTtCnB2 — Steve Hyndside (@SteveHyndside) February 25, 2024

Imagining Lee Anderson goose stepping by in the background in the style of John Cleese https://t.co/XVAJXkYoxz — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) February 25, 2024

“I don’t believe that gravity is in any way an attractive force between two or more objects with mass,” says dickhead https://t.co/HujHy66UsS — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) February 25, 2024

Suspended from the Labour party for being racist. Suspended from the Tory party for being racist. But sure. Not racist. These people don't think lee Anderson is 'racist' because they hold the same views and don't want to think of themselves as racist. https://t.co/rPe8VQjeF8 — Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) February 25, 2024

…and the Pope isn't Catholic! https://t.co/dLALkJr5kZ — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) February 25, 2024

Some of his best friends are Islamists. https://t.co/QrhKrA12jH — F.L.Everett (@fliceverett) February 25, 2024

At least her judgement has been sound on everything else. Oh!

She also believed she'd overseen a period of "good" water quality… https://t.co/E5N9LsV67o — Mountainmarty (@nomadreturns) February 25, 2024

