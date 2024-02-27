BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst’s most unfortunate Treasury slip-up is surely one (NSFW!) fail we can all agree on
It’s always entertaining when a TV news person accidentally drops a C-bomb into the conversation, and this one scored particularly highly in our I-Spy book because just for once it doesn’t involve Jeremy Hunt. Well, not directly.
It’s BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst suffering a most unfortunate fail on Tuesday and it’s a new name for the Treasury we can surely all agree on.
Nina Warhurst just coined a new name for the Treasury. #TaxCunts pic.twitter.com/bKkhUS4Syv
— Oonagh (@Okeating) February 27, 2024
No worries, Nina, we’re pretty sure no-one noticed.
We all feel the same about our taxes Nina #Taxcunts pic.twitter.com/uR4AmRnBmC
— Idlewriter (@Idlewriter) February 27, 2024
Tax cunts? pic.twitter.com/Gm8o35yjKC
— Stevo Lewis (@stevo_lewis) February 27, 2024
Oh Nina, we all heard it! #TaxCunts#BBCBreakfast
— Richard Lay (@richlay) February 27, 2024
And it would be remiss to finish without a look back on all of these.
Just a handy compilation of all the times people have got Jeremy Hunt's name wrong.
(Will probably need updating soon) pic.twitter.com/u8hr3xwAI8
— Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) January 17, 2019
Source @Okeating