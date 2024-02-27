BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst’s most unfortunate Treasury slip-up is surely one (NSFW!) fail we can all agree on

News bbc breakfast fails

It’s always entertaining when a TV news person accidentally drops a C-bomb into the conversation, and this one scored particularly highly in our I-Spy book because just for once it doesn’t involve Jeremy Hunt. Well, not directly.

It’s BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst suffering a most unfortunate fail on Tuesday and it’s a new name for the Treasury we can surely all agree on.

Nina Warhurst just coined a new name for the Treasury. #TaxCunts pic.twitter.com/bKkhUS4Syv — Oonagh (@Okeating) February 27, 2024

No worries, Nina, we’re pretty sure no-one noticed.

We all feel the same about our taxes Nina #Taxcunts pic.twitter.com/uR4AmRnBmC — Idlewriter (@Idlewriter) February 27, 2024

And it would be remiss to finish without a look back on all of these.

Just a handy compilation of all the times people have got Jeremy Hunt's name wrong.

(Will probably need updating soon) pic.twitter.com/u8hr3xwAI8 — Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) January 17, 2019

