27 of the funniest things people said about the calamitous Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience

News willy wonka

When people weren’t talking about Kate Middleton this week there was only one other thing they were talking about – the calamitous Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience.

In the uncertain and divisive and – let’s face it – generally terrifying times we live in it was just the distraction everyone needed.

the Willy Wonka experience just gets better and better

found a longer version of the Unknown clip

you can hear the kids being excited and happy, then the Unknown comes out and the mood just drops pic.twitter.com/KznMrDcLa3 — Sunny Skunk (Migration Hyperfixation) (@SunnySkunk) February 29, 2024

Unless you shelled out 35 quid to visit – billed as a ‘celebration of chocolate in all its delightful forms’ – making you so furious that you actually called the police.

Can’t stop making Glaswegian Wonka Experience fan edits pic.twitter.com/KiMJICdqHX — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) February 29, 2024

We’ve read all the responses so you don’t have – but why wouldn’t you? – and these 27 people surely said it best.

1.

“this week i’m sending you to the heart of Glasgow to create your own live action Willy Wonka chocolate factory experience” #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/hk6NWmcZy9 — Ryan (@MagicalMaresca) February 29, 2024

2.

is it too early to plan for halloween pic.twitter.com/c6TZaGwcrW — ༝ ༝ (@samaoxcx) February 29, 2024

3.

What if the only kid who isn’t moaning about the Wonka Experience has passed the test and is now the heir to the Wonka Experience? — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) February 29, 2024

4.

Timothée Chalamet addresses rumours of The Unknown being the antagonist of Wonka 2: “What?” (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/LbR68dgF7k — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) February 29, 2024

5.

‘Yeah, there were chocolate particles found next to the body. What’s your point?’

‘Do I need to spell it out for you, Scully? This was clearly the work of The Unknown.’ pic.twitter.com/ynCXKQB562 — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) February 29, 2024

6.

when the doors open for the “Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience World Tour” pic.twitter.com/i4KRlX6tnQ — wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 29, 2024

7.

You idiots were supposed to jump into the picture pic.twitter.com/JacxP7JESQ — Justin Whang (@JustinWhang) February 29, 2024

8.

My favourite part of the book #WillyWonka pic.twitter.com/Z8L6HJ7dbS — Scottish Banter (@1scottishbanter) February 29, 2024

9.

The thing that makes this so great is that it isn’t that they didn’t put in any effort, but that they put in the exact funniest amount of effort possible. https://t.co/hIecc7Rb5u — Dok (@Dok845) February 28, 2024

10.

The Simpsons did it again pic.twitter.com/F1g8mBUAM5 — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 28, 2024

11.

Kate Middleton flirting with The Unknown on their lunch break at the Glasgow Wonka experience

pic.twitter.com/2FoXjZnffv — Massimo (@massmandato) February 29, 2024

12.

BREAKING: TIME Magazine has revealed the Oompa Loompa from Glasgow’s world-famous Willy Wonka Experience as their Person of the Year! #willywonkaexperience pic.twitter.com/WGuyfDzOyg — kkkkkkkkkkk (@bowerofbliss) February 29, 2024

13.

heres a sneak preview of what to expect https://t.co/CWznutsBx7 pic.twitter.com/s5GqSyuGjN — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 29, 2024

14.