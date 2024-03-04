17 of the best reactions to the Telegraph’s Brutalist Rachel Reeves photoshoot

Politics Labour

As the probable next Chancellor of the Exchequer, Labour’s Rachel Reeves is coming into the harsh glare of the political spotlight, and has recently featured in the Conservative-supporting newspaper The Telegraph.

'Austerity is one of the reasons we haven’t grown in the same way other countries have,' says @RachelReevesMP. If the polls are right, Reeves will become the UK's first female chancellor this year – but who is she really? Read our interview herehttps://t.co/x8xKwcqDIC pic.twitter.com/kt4EhZ4wxe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 2, 2024

There were echoes of Margaret Thatcher – and Otto von Bismarck – as she declared her wish to be known as The Iron Chancellor and compared the national budget to household ones.

Honest to God ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UGRC8KXDER — Francie Brady (@AngusMacTout) March 2, 2024

With the article nestling behind a paywall, it was the style choices in the photoshoot that grabbed the attention of most people.

Difficult looking par 5 at the local krazy golf course. pic.twitter.com/GTYRF1yMxe — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 3, 2024

The woman in the audition waiting room who always gets the job and nobody knows why. pic.twitter.com/QtkFpEYHiD — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 3, 2024

Absolutely dying at this photoshoot. For some reason she's sitting in the corner of a public toilet staring at you. https://t.co/snQDuWX1DI pic.twitter.com/Gk7bESuOsl — C (@Obseyxx) March 2, 2024

Loving this new Noel Fielding sitcom about a goth trapped in an abandoned swimming pool. pic.twitter.com/FICS6xLxOw — Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) March 3, 2024

When you don’t trust your bathroom fitters to get on with the job. pic.twitter.com/KKv7jUSGil — David Cake (@rigby113) March 3, 2024

In this photograph Rachel Reeves has very strong 'Wire feature discussing her Cafe OTO residency and latest 'cyclical destructive noise' EP featuring frequencies that are only audible to dogs – and 'actively harmful to human ears' – energy. pic.twitter.com/ZpMbjYRgEr — Harry Sword (@HarrySword) March 2, 2024

“You still wake up sometimes, don’t you Clarice? You wake up in the dark and hear the screaming of the lambs.” pic.twitter.com/b8Ks31JFBV — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) March 3, 2024

Rachel Reeves looks like the cop in your interrogation who you’re not sure if she’s the bad cop is she the the bad cop oh god why does she just keep staring like that is she even going to say anything though SAY SOMETHING ANYTHING ok yeah she’s pretty effective tbf pic.twitter.com/N8b8iDtMmy — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 3, 2024

