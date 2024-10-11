US us election

One lucky person could win a day of falcony with RFK Jr. and Donald Trump Jr. – What a time to be alive

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 11th, 2024

After the Central Park bear revelation, being investigated for cutting the head off a dead whale, and posing with a partly-eaten cooked dog, we’d have thought that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would have avoided giving the satirists any hint of a connection to an animal story, but no – he’s actively seeking them out.

Our eye was caught by this spectacular announcement on his Instagram account.

Picture of RFK Jr and Donald Trump Jr with a falcon. Text - Win a day of falconry with RFK Jr and Don Jr.

He added –

“Join me + @donaldjtrumpjr for an extraordinary day of falconry in the breathtaking Hudson Valley!”

Paid for out of the Kennedy Victory Fund, no less. Well, the money won’t be needed for a Kennedy victory, since he’s hitched his failing wagon to the Trump train.

There were some less than enthusiastic and pretty scathing reactions in his comment section.

Will there be an opportunity to pick up roadkill and bring it home or leave it in a park?
rckoca

I would rather have my teeth removed by bottle opener.
mckeanmpls

Bwhahahahaha , falconry tho.
tommy_blingshyne

Nothing speaks the voice of the middle class like falconry.
mellobotanics

Really thought this was an Onion article.
dylankd

It’s not the first time this has been offered as a prize by RFK Jr., and – of course – his Central Park bear cub story started with him and his buddies heading out for some falconry. As you do. Twitter/X was no more impressed than Instagram had been.

Source RFK Jr Image RFK Jr, Pixabay