One lucky person could win a day of falcony with RFK Jr. and Donald Trump Jr. – What a time to be alive

After the Central Park bear revelation, being investigated for cutting the head off a dead whale, and posing with a partly-eaten cooked dog, we’d have thought that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would have avoided giving the satirists any hint of a connection to an animal story, but no – he’s actively seeking them out.

Our eye was caught by this spectacular announcement on his Instagram account.

He added –

“Join me + @donaldjtrumpjr for an extraordinary day of falconry in the breathtaking Hudson Valley!”

Paid for out of the Kennedy Victory Fund, no less. Well, the money won’t be needed for a Kennedy victory, since he’s hitched his failing wagon to the Trump train.

There were some less than enthusiastic and pretty scathing reactions in his comment section.

Will there be an opportunity to pick up roadkill and bring it home or leave it in a park?

rckoca

I would rather have my teeth removed by bottle opener.

mckeanmpls

Bwhahahahaha , falconry tho.

tommy_blingshyne

Nothing speaks the voice of the middle class like falconry.

mellobotanics

Really thought this was an Onion article.

dylankd

It’s not the first time this has been offered as a prize by RFK Jr., and – of course – his Central Park bear cub story started with him and his buddies heading out for some falconry. As you do. Twitter/X was no more impressed than Instagram had been.

1.

"No I can't do thursday, that's my day of falconry with RFK jr and Don Jr" pic.twitter.com/CPxZ7ltIp7 — Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JasonKPargin) October 10, 2024

2.

Win a day of falconry with two people whose fathers will never speak to them again. pic.twitter.com/mx9oRxynWF — Home of the Bizarre Rant (@ScottieLambchop) October 10, 2024

3.

I say this with complete honesty, I would rather spend a day of falconry with Osama Bin Laden. https://t.co/x7mCmOmvFO — Christopher Orris (@chrisorris24) October 10, 2024

4.

The first time RFK promoted a day of falconry: “Huh, that’s kinda weird, but maybe it’s a special occasion.” The ninetieth time RFK promoted a day of falconry: “Someone get this man a new hobby that doesn’t involve animals!” — Brian K Anderson (@Brian_KA) October 10, 2024

5.

Extremely normal hobby pic.twitter.com/ohXMlzuwVY — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 10, 2024

6.

Day of Falconry ruined because Robert ate all the dead mice meant for the falcon https://t.co/Lbc7MTM0Wh — Carl Garcia (@carlinspace) October 10, 2024

7.

So I said to Don Jr " I'll eat what it catches." pic.twitter.com/kcIDuxK9iG — JustHappy2Bhere (@mans41469295) October 10, 2024

8.

The bird is the only one in this photo with any life behind their eyes — Argon Dreamcast Evangelion (@synthandlasers) October 10, 2024

9.

I never thought I'd see a falcon look like it is being photographed at gunpoint but here we are. — Jeremy Marshall (@jereMEmarshall) October 10, 2024

10.

This would actually be cool! Falcons are amazing. Too bad it’s likely a scam and there probably isn’t going to be a real winner. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 10, 2024

11.

…you may say to yourself- "This is not my beautiful nest, these are not my beautiful eggs" … and you may ask yourself… "Well, how did I get here?" https://t.co/7Dm2S1CfZt — Matt Boulanger (@mattboulanger) October 10, 2024

12.

they're gonna eat that falcon aren't they https://t.co/kWodPjEvzv — Gary Dunion (@garydunion) October 10, 2024

13.

Can I bring my own….falcon? https://t.co/mAhzQVUs1O — The Poodle Chews It ‍☠️ (@TryingToSmile3) October 10, 2024

14.

Is it a nepo thing like you can only falconry if you are "Jr" to a famous person https://t.co/VNVs3xS0Ky — Phoebe Maltz Bovy (@BovyMaltz) October 10, 2024

15.

How does this work?

RFK releases it, Don Jr shoots it dead and then RFK decapitates it, drives around with it on his roof and then hides the bird corpse in central park? pic.twitter.com/XCnHopwa1D — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 10, 2024

In related news …

That's the consolation prize. The winner gets a day of falconry WITHOUT RFK Jr and Don Jr. https://t.co/yqMXprOO27 — Lucrezia Borgia (@jkh107) October 10, 2024

