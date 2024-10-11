Entertainment donald trump

Stephen Colbert’s NSFW message for Donald Trump had the internet cheering

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 11th, 2024

If you were hoping to see Donald Trump held to account in a hard-hitting interview on ’60 Minutes’, we’re sorry to say that the Former Guy has wimped out of that one. CBS News’ Scott Pelley explained how it had all unfolded.

When Stephen Colbert welcomed Kamala Harris onto the Late Show for an interview, he parodied the 60 Minutes opening – but he had a very special message for Donald Trump. It’s NSFW, and we think you’re going to love it.

“In the interest of fairness, we also invited former President Donald Trump to go fuck himself. He declined our offer.”

Here are a few reactions that nailed it.

It wasn’t the only special moment on the Late Show. We suspect this will have made the Orange Baby lose it.

You can find lots more from that episode here.

Source CallToActivism Image Screengrab