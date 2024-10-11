Stephen Colbert’s NSFW message for Donald Trump had the internet cheering

Entertainment donald trump

If you were hoping to see Donald Trump held to account in a hard-hitting interview on ’60 Minutes’, we’re sorry to say that the Former Guy has wimped out of that one. CBS News’ Scott Pelley explained how it had all unfolded.

Absolutely brutal takedown of coward Trump backing out of 60 minutes interview

pic.twitter.com/UMqYQeha6I — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 8, 2024

When Stephen Colbert welcomed Kamala Harris onto the Late Show for an interview, he parodied the 60 Minutes opening – but he had a very special message for Donald Trump. It’s NSFW, and we think you’re going to love it.

Stephen Colbert's opening of tonight's interview with Kamala Harris is going to get Donald Trump to lose his damn mind. Holy hell. pic.twitter.com/XFxFyxh4CI — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 9, 2024

“In the interest of fairness, we also invited former President Donald Trump to go fuck himself. He declined our offer.”

It wasn’t the only special moment on the Late Show. We suspect this will have made the Orange Baby lose it.

Kamala just made Stephen Colbert’s audience call trump a “loser” in unison pic.twitter.com/60iPRHOpuc — Renee (@PettyLupone) October 9, 2024

You can find lots more from that episode here.

