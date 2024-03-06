Our 18 favourite funny responses to Tuesday’s Facebook and Instagram crash

Social Media technology

Most of the world is online to an almost terrifying degree.

Physical newspapers are dying out because of 24-hour rolling internet news, restaurants complain that customers are letting their food go cold as they capture the perfect image for Instagram, and every politician and former politician has a podcast.

So, on Tuesday, when the Meta stable of Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp and Messenger went down, a lot of people will have gone straight to panic mode.

Has Facebook and Messenger logged you out and then rejects your password? Don't panic, you're not alone, LOADS of people seem to be experiencing this right now. I guess we just gotta wait and see what the heck this is ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YiQz17AeXR — Talha Ali (@TalhaAli781) March 5, 2024

Twitter/X was the strong and stable alternative (for a change).

1.

Fair play to the ghost of Stalin Coming back on the anniversiary of his death just to show us how weak capitalism actually is. https://t.co/y7vlAFntrm — Raul Kohli (@RaulKohliComic) March 5, 2024

2.

"I felt a great disturbance, as if millions of influencers, photographers of food and self-styled health gurus suddenly cried out in terror and were silenced…" #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/scZYyZKQeV — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 5, 2024

3.

Troubleshooting Facebook and Instagram today. pic.twitter.com/abjkInz7Pu — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) March 5, 2024

4.

Twitter welcoming people coming back from Instagram and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/yn60i1Yqu5 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) March 5, 2024

5.

6.

It's ok, my 115 year old Grandma is hard at work knitting a new Facebook pic.twitter.com/MXQVfXPzR6 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 5, 2024

7.

Instagram is down? But what if the love of my life is trying to ask me out — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 5, 2024

8.

ok as facebook is down, time to saddle up and start asking who remembers bin men or spangles or pacers or muddy football pitches or wednesday half-closing, come on, rose-tinted nostalgia spam doesn't just churn itself out you know — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) March 5, 2024

9.