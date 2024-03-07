Exclusive books

Classic Children’s Books reinvented for the age of Social Media

Amanda Wilkie. Updated March 7th, 2024

Several pessimistic studies have found that people’s attention spans are getting shorter due to the rise of social media, warning that younger people are less likely to be able to read a whole book.

If people can read Facebook for hours (when it hasn’t crashed), then maybe they’d read books with similar content …like these.

1.

Guess how much I love showing off my perfect life

2.

We're going on a share hunt

3.

The Gruffalo gets exploited by the mouse for likes

4.

The Tiger Who Came to Correct You

5.

The very hungry caterpillar who wants to know what time big Asda opens

6.

The bad-tempered ladybird who trolls people

Feel free to send us your suggestions for more books reinvented for the age of social media.

Image master1305 on Freepik