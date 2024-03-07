The tale of this exploding hamster went wildly viral and it’s a salutary lesson for us all

Animals pets

Here’s an eye-opener of a tale and surely a salutary lesson for us all, whether you own a hamster or not.

It’s also very sad or entirely made up, depending on how many pinch of salts you imbibe with your Reddit, as shared by the always estimable @GoodReddit account on Twitter (we believe, obviously).

RIP Manny.

This response was either very funny or in unforgivably bad taste, depending on your point of view (see above).

And it turns out it’s more common than you might think! Well, kind of.

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

Hamster deaths never cease to amaze me pic.twitter.com/Nne3fF1kIQ — ً (@tylerduran21) March 6, 2024

someone hit the self destruct on the hamster — Wild Scoobster (@WildScoobster) March 5, 2024

• Here is what made the Hamster explode Mixing baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) and vinegar (acetic acid) causes a chemical reaction that produces a salt (sodium acetate) and water, as well as carbon dioxide gas. The excessive production of carbon dioxide gas is what… — Famous Toph (@FamousToph) March 5, 2024

My one and only hamster was a GIANT female Syrian. She was extremely antisocial and rather aggressive to everyone, so of course no customers wanted her at my work at the time (P3tco.) Apparently, she was actually also donated to our store from a different local P3tco to try to… — (@MGMTease) March 6, 2024

Can people please just start taking proper care of their small pets like there’s genuinely nothing funny about this — ashbie!! ⋆ ༘˚❀ (@sentientGirlx) March 6, 2024

I don’t know any hamsters that died a normal death — dora | why is there no lasagna emoji (@oyakanima) March 5, 2024

To conclude …

Once again I've never seen a hamster die peacefully — ًLorsh (@LorshZontek) March 5, 2024

Source @GoodReddit Image Unsplash Frenjamin Benklin