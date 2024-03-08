This food blogger’s second attempt at fried rice got a thorough Uncle Roger panning

Entertainment funny

Barbara Kay Lee, otherwise known as Kay’s Cooking, is a popular (if not particularly skilled) food vlogger, whose amiable personality makes up for her frankly unappetising meals.

Kay came to the attention of comedian Nigel Ng, as his alter ego Uncle Roger, when she made the mistake of cooking fried rice.

Here’s what he thought of it.

He doesn’t often give people a second chance, but when Kay decided to have another bash at it, he reviewed that too.

It did not go well.

We’d like to see that collaboration. Here’s what TikTok thought.

POV: Hospital food be like

Mo1961yo

She made pudding …not good pudding.

MzDay2u

The way my jaw dropped when she put that wet rice in that wok!

Donna Thornton-Long

She put so much water to cook the rice that it was doomed to failure at the start.

Lillian-Sauling

Kay definitely needs your help!

Blin62

Uncle Roger just buy her the rice cooker already.

ChuggingWindex

You definitely do not want to go to Rotherham. Zero stars. Would not recommend.

DebbieRaffo

She is back at it with the rice destruction!

Ashley

Someone go steal that wok. She doesn’t deserve it.

Antfarm

Cleo, like many, defended Kay.

I love Kay’s videos. She can’t cook but she seems a sweetheart.

Perhaps she can console herself with the knowledge that Jamie Oliver‘s fried rice didn’t pass the Uncle Roger test, either.

