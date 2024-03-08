This food blogger’s second attempt at fried rice got a thorough Uncle Roger panning
Barbara Kay Lee, otherwise known as Kay’s Cooking, is a popular (if not particularly skilled) food vlogger, whose amiable personality makes up for her frankly unappetising meals.
Here’s what he thought of it.
@mrnigelng Today we found the worst egg fried rice ever made #uncleroger #unclerodger #eggfriedrice ♬ original sound – Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger)
He doesn’t often give people a second chance, but when Kay decided to have another bash at it, he reviewed that too.
It did not go well.
@mrnigelng She Destroy Rice Again… #fyp #foryoupage #nigelng #cooking #uncleroger #cookingfail ♬ original sound – Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger)
We’d like to see that collaboration. Here’s what TikTok thought.
POV: Hospital food be like
Mo1961yo
She made pudding …not good pudding.
MzDay2u
The way my jaw dropped when she put that wet rice in that wok!
Donna Thornton-Long
She put so much water to cook the rice that it was doomed to failure at the start.
Lillian-Sauling
Kay definitely needs your help!
Blin62
Uncle Roger just buy her the rice cooker already.
ChuggingWindex
You definitely do not want to go to Rotherham. Zero stars. Would not recommend.
DebbieRaffo
She is back at it with the rice destruction!
Ashley
Someone go steal that wok. She doesn’t deserve it.
Antfarm
Cleo, like many, defended Kay.
I love Kay’s videos. She can’t cook but she seems a sweetheart.
Perhaps she can console herself with the knowledge that Jamie Oliver‘s fried rice didn’t pass the Uncle Roger test, either.
@mrnigelng Uncle Roger HATE Jamie Oliver Egg Fried Rice #fy #fyp #foryoupage #nigelng #uncleroger #haiyaa #haiyaaaa #cooking #jamieoliver ♬ original sound – Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger)
Source Nigel Ng