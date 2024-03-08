Simply 14 messages from outrageously entitled bosses to have you hollering into next week

Life work

Time now to take a trip to the world of those employers who you’re probably very glad you don’t work for (at least, we hope you don’t).

These 14 emails from outrageously entitled bosses all went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ and they’ll have you hollering into next week and beyond.

1. ‘So my best friend just got this email… what the actual fuck!?’



(via)

2. ‘I can’t work out if this is a joke’

(via)

3. ‘I got this lovely email today after telling them I wasn’t able to stay late. They included the regional manager, the owner, and HR’

(via)

4. ‘Job was described as work from home regularly but must be able to come in-person as needed. After learning on Day #1 that “as needed” meant Mon-Fri 9-5, had to pull teeth to WFH Tue/Thu. Expressed my concerns a couple of times to no avail before putting my foot down. Felt good.’

(via)

5. ‘I am at a loss for words. This is pathetic’

(via)

6. ‘Tried to quit my job and they said no’

(via)

7. ‘Saw this’

(via)

8. ‘This is how my husband’s [general manager] speaks to him and the other managers’

u/nursedidi25″>(via)