This funny but hair-raising attempted snack is why having a house cow is a whole mooood

This is definitely one to file under ‘Don’t try this at home’, even if – like TikTokker @elias_filmz – you have a pet cow.

When Elias tried to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with his cow, Bruce, nearby – this is what happened.

If we hadn’t seen it for ourselves, we’d have told you to pull the udder one. Not sorry.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to get wind of it.

Bruce was an instant hit.

Give the cow a 10 part series I’d watch it all https://t.co/12VOjOR4u3 — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) March 13, 2024

Honestly the best bit of slapstick since that episode of Frasier where Niles irons his trousers https://t.co/rHIZOd8DOu — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) March 13, 2024

SHE LIK THE BRED https://t.co/vUZyvRvf9E — Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) March 13, 2024

I would die for her. Literally. I’m actually petrified https://t.co/fviVNAD77U — remand chic (@our_jesse) March 13, 2024

The way she did not let up on him for even 3 seconds that whole video and I was cheering for her the whole time IKTR GET YOUR SNACKS BESTIE https://t.co/nLZZXSioWG pic.twitter.com/VJBTY6cXrv — * YOU WILL CRUMBLE | ⁷ (@553Angel627) March 13, 2024

i love this cow more than I've loved any other person in my life https://t.co/GnHCc0l4oo — Sarah Everett (@goddammitsarah) March 13, 2024

This is a very, very greedy puppy. https://t.co/qhWWLgO73A — International Resurrected Headmaster / Novelist (@StanLeeAndrews) March 13, 2024

This is what it's like to eat lunch with a toddler, only imagine if a cow had her own plate of the exact same food in front of her that she refused to touch. https://t.co/LkoEHLcNnC — Jamie Kenney (@LaComtesseJamie) March 13, 2024

This a wholesome video of a couple of Utah State graduates https://t.co/zj1aHSa0bA — Alex – Lunal (@LunalNewport) March 13, 2024

It was weirdly familiar to Frosty Foxxie.

I can’t stop laughing. I grew up around cows and they literally are just giant dogs and this is perfect XD https://t.co/79OFFdrf20 — ❄️Frosty Foxxie |️‍⚧️ (@FrostyFoxxie) March 13, 2024

The attempted PB and J sandwich wasn’t Elias’ first meal with Bruce. You can probably already guess what happened to his breakfast pancakes.

Let’s hope she didn’t make her own ‘pancakes’ in his kitchen.

If TikTok’s not your thing, or you’re worried it’s about to be banned in the US, you can find Elias on Instagram, too.

