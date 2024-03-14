Animals funny

This funny but hair-raising attempted snack is why having a house cow is a whole mooood

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 14th, 2024

This is definitely one to file under ‘Don’t try this at home’, even if – like TikTokker @elias_filmz – you have a pet cow.

When Elias tried to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with his cow, Bruce, nearby – this is what happened.

@elias_filmz Trying to make lunch with Bruce! Thanks for the idea @Kiki and Koko | Beagles #cow #brucethecow #food #snack #first #animals #foodreview ♬ original sound – Elias

If we hadn’t seen it for ourselves, we’d have told you to pull the udder one. Not sorry.

This is how TikTok reacted.

Bruce acts like he was raised in a barn.
Found my new weight loss program. Just need a house cow.
CAN I PET THAT DOGGGGG?
Clearly a border collie mix.
Sir, why are you in this cow’s house?
It didn’t take long for Twitter to get wind of it.

Bruce was an instant hit.

It was weirdly familiar to Frosty Foxxie.

The attempted PB and J sandwich wasn’t Elias’ first meal with Bruce. You can probably already guess what happened to his breakfast pancakes.

@elias_filmz Trying to eat breakfast with Bruce! #cow #brucethecow #food #snack #first #animals #foodreview ♬ original sound – Elias

Let’s hope she didn’t make her own ‘pancakes’ in his kitchen.

If TikTok’s not your thing, or you’re worried it’s about to be banned in the US, you can find Elias on Instagram, too.

