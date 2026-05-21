US donald trump

We have no idea what this word salad meant, and we’re pretty sure Trump didn’t know either – 15 baffled reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 21st, 2026

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Donald Trump’s speeches and interviews tend to be a real workout for the fact-checkers. In fact, it would genuinely be less work to pick out the truthful sentences – if they could find any.

Here’s CNN’s Daniel Dale reacting to Trump’s claim to have been cheated out of a win in California at the last election.

We’re not at all sure what Daniel and his colleagues would make of this stream of consciousness that passed for a commencement speech at the US Coast Guard Academy.

Let’s take a look at those words of wisdom.

“Change is going to happen. Change that we can’t even think of right now. The things will happen and I believe for the best. Hopefully for the best, but I believe for the best.

But things will happen that you can’t even imagine. And it’s going to be very exciting, but the way that’s going to happen is through thinking big.

Nothing great was ever built, think of that. Nothing great was great was ever built without the word momentum at your side. In times of your life, you’ll have momentum. That’s the time you go for it.”

Let’s have a look at some reactions.

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Here’s a translation.

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