We have no idea what this word salad meant, and we’re pretty sure Trump didn’t know either – 15 baffled reactions

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s speeches and interviews tend to be a real workout for the fact-checkers. In fact, it would genuinely be less work to pick out the truthful sentences – if they could find any.

Here’s CNN’s Daniel Dale reacting to Trump’s claim to have been cheated out of a win in California at the last election.

Truly bananas claim President Trump has made on multiple occasions. He lost California by 30 points in 2016 (more than 4 million votes), 29 points in 2020 (more than 5 million votes) and 20 points in 2024 (more than 3 million votes). Votes are counted accurately in every state. https://t.co/kDPuKobjTf — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 20, 2026

We’re not at all sure what Daniel and his colleagues would make of this stream of consciousness that passed for a commencement speech at the US Coast Guard Academy.

Trump is literally out here saying random words and calling it a commencement address. Get a load of this gibberish. pic.twitter.com/C6seUmImZb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2026

Let’s take a look at those words of wisdom.

“Change is going to happen. Change that we can’t even think of right now. The things will happen and I believe for the best. Hopefully for the best, but I believe for the best. But things will happen that you can’t even imagine. And it’s going to be very exciting, but the way that’s going to happen is through thinking big. Nothing great was ever built, think of that. Nothing great was great was ever built without the word momentum at your side. In times of your life, you’ll have momentum. That’s the time you go for it.”

Let’s have a look at some reactions.

1.

Cooked. Deeply and dearly cooked. My god. https://t.co/Kr2tUnd6Zj — Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) May 20, 2026

2.

Trump’s brain is literal mush at this point https://t.co/f21EJDUzm6 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 20, 2026

3.

Holy Mother McCrazy!!

Listening to Trump is like listening to a foreign language translated through a faulty app. https://t.co/ULfDNeMmi9 — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) May 20, 2026

4.

5.

Where's @jaketapper book on this ? He had no problem writing Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. Where's

Deadly Sin: Dictator Trump's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Never Go Away! — lswin95 🦩 (@Lswin95) May 21, 2026

6.

maybe there’s a reason for all the cognitive tests he says he takes https://t.co/SUxUppsra0 pic.twitter.com/bfF5LKfDzs — grizzy (@Furbeti) May 20, 2026

7.

It’s going exactly as I expected. Hopefully these kids will get a strong whiff of what MAGA smells like and help to defeat it — I’llbuythat (@llbuythat) May 20, 2026

8.

9.

damn..Ive heard better speeches from kids at public school graduations… — goods28 (@goods281) May 20, 2026

10.

Who da fuq asked him to be a commencement speaker? — Nurses Against Dick Pics. 🪷🇺🇦 (@ClaudetteGGibs1) May 20, 2026

11.

He used to string unrelated topics together and call it a "weave". Now, he's just stringing random words together. What will he call this? https://t.co/3Y24mUoaHM — D Villella❄️🇺🇸 🦅 (@dvillella) May 21, 2026

12.

Another Mensa level MAGA graduate from the Markwayne Mullin School of Word Marbles. https://t.co/P44axFq4gJ — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) May 20, 2026

13.

In the words of Paracelsus

ROTA VOLVITUR SED CRICETA MORTUUS

(The wheel's going round but the hamster's dead) https://t.co/pzmi9QSMlp — Bill Sweetman (@ValkStrategy) May 20, 2026

14.

I don’t think his brain can process more than gibberish https://t.co/JZDhgq3d7O — Kina🐈‍⬛🪄 (@KinaMagica) May 20, 2026

15.

If this exact clip, but Joe Biden, it would go hyper viral and get millions of views. And everyone in the media would be taking victory laps. Instead, everyone ignores it and it's just another day of Trump. https://t.co/1S6Yx2aZUE — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 20, 2026

Here’s a translation.

What did he say? Don't be a draft dodger? — Brent (@BrentMcdonagh) May 20, 2026

READ MORE

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Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab