13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter takedowns

You want comebacks? You got ’em, with 13 of our favourite takedowns that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Never turn off the comments’

(via)

2. ‘King 1, Clown 0’





(via)

3. ‘I hope this website never disappears’

(via)

4. ‘This is why you actually have to read reviews instead of simply going by number of stars. Lmao.’

(via)

5. ‘Parasites, the lot of them’

(via)

6. ‘Troll gets smited by a consummate professional!’

(via)

7. ‘Hello Police? Someone’s just been completely mu*d3red by facts’

(via)