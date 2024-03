This ‘antique emporium’ in Norwich may well be the world’s weirdest shop

Twitter funny

It’s certainly true that when you enter an antiques shop that you never know quite what you’re going to find. In fact, that’s a huge part of their appeal. But it seems that there’s an antiques emporium in Norwich which has taken the element of surprise to a whole new level. Here you’ll be met with surprise, weirdness and on occasion, pure horror.

Writer Sarah Dempster has been browsing their stock and has shared her most bizarre finds with her followers on Twitter/X.

Let’s take a look.

1.

There’s an antiques emporium in Norwich of such unfathomable strangeness every visit produces fresh gasps of bewilderment and terror. Today’s finds:

1. Mounted photo print of depressed steam train driver (£1) pic.twitter.com/JhQbOUZhOk — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 14, 2024

2.

2. Papal occasional chair (set of four) pic.twitter.com/CRpqnognuU — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 14, 2024

3.

3. Willie Thorne promo board feat. foreshortened legs & slip-on patent loafers pic.twitter.com/hnm66XFeSX — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 14, 2024

4.

4. Melting papier-mache Brian May coachwoman effigy pic.twitter.com/WP7Tn1w7hT — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 14, 2024

5.

5. Julian Barnes Death Mask ™ pic.twitter.com/kvlay9zxRb — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 14, 2024

6.

6. babe are you ok, you’ve hardly touched your giraffe skin platform shoe recliner pic.twitter.com/vNPismayjA — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 14, 2024

7.

7. Jar of hair pic.twitter.com/Z6DMEpU0Rr — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 15, 2024

8.

9.

10.

10. Dreamboys: Too Hard To Resist framed tour poster (Lowestoft) pic.twitter.com/51A9Gdnh37 — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 15, 2024

11.

11. Ancient Egyptian sarcophagus (Ptolemaic dynasty) pic.twitter.com/ghQswimL27 — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 15, 2024

