This Telegraph reader’s been shouting at his TV and it proved a most relatable rant

Latest in an occasional series, newspaper letter of the week goes to Telegraph reader Keith Rayner from Saltdean in East Sussex.

And a most relatable complaint it proved too.

Obsessed with Keith’s letter in the @Telegraph this morning pic.twitter.com/aIGWQRim7m — Sophia Money-Coutts (@sophiamcoutts) March 18, 2024

Here it is again in full, just in case …

It prompted plenty of responses, some of them vigorously nodding in agreement. And others just plain funny.

1.

I’m with Keith on this one. I’m starting to dance at the most inappropriate times and I put it down to being influenced by adverts. — David Kite ⚒️ (@JJJohnJJJ) March 18, 2024

2.

I can’t get down the street in the rush hour for people dancing https://t.co/lDWBsFdgmJ — dave trott (@davetrott) March 18, 2024

3.

Keith is correct — pokedstudio ∞ (@pokedstudiouk) March 18, 2024

4.

I may be turning into a curmudgeon, but doesn’t Keith have a point? https://t.co/Byu7s1HP8A — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) March 18, 2024

5.

All adverts should consist of a man in a suit sitting behind a desk calmly explaining the benefits of the product and where one can purchase said item. — Brent Crude (@PostsFresh) March 18, 2024

6.

Personally can’t see the point of adverts on tv unless it is to make me viscerally hate the product. — fitzroybaggers (@fitzroybaggers) March 18, 2024

7.