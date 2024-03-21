This list of ‘cursed baby names’ given to American newborns had people bellowing into the next trimester
Over on Twitter @heyitsdidi shared some of the names given to babies by their parents over the last year or so, and it’s even worse than you think it’s going to be.
the best part about being in a ton of 2023 pregnancy/baby groups is getting to see all the absolutely wretched names parents are coming up with these days. here are some highlights i’ve collected pic.twitter.com/UNMUHeAmKB
— henny gesserit (@heyyitsdidi) March 20, 2024
And just in case they are tricky to read in full.
Ooof.
Not surprisingly, perhaps, some people struggled to believe that they weren’t made up.
Except …
people are accusing me of faking this so here are screenshots of some of the ones i could track down (lots of info redacted for privacy) pic.twitter.com/gQSZc1GExJ
— henny gesserit (@heyyitsdidi) March 20, 2024
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
1.
What is this lol
— (@Iittlstrawberry) March 20, 2024
2.
probably my son’s 8th grade yearbook in 2036
— henny gesserit (@heyyitsdidi) March 20, 2024
3.
Coyote Bao sounds like a TexMex-Vietnamese fusion restaurant
— Sarah Duggan (@SarahLVDuggan) March 20, 2024
4.
I need evidence of someone using Atreides
— Avalon Swenson, PGY-0 (@AvalonSwenson) March 21, 2024
5.
forgive the image quality bc doing a deep dive was easier on my laptop but i FINALLY found it pic.twitter.com/YssgIY1wJf
— henny gesserit (@heyyitsdidi) March 21, 2024
6.
Hmm… I didn’t see Brochleigh on this list….
— The Observatory (@Observatory99) March 20, 2024
7.
i left her and her sister Kolleighflauer off the list
— henny gesserit (@heyyitsdidi) March 20, 2024
8.
“Trinitiegh” is making me really mad.
— Ｐａｒａｎｏｉａ Ｖｉｒａｌ (@HumoBinario) March 20, 2024
9.
Sigurd Felix Wolfgang Atreides’s parents are 100% Americans with no links to norse culture but the dad claims he is a viking bc he’s 0.1% dane
— — liam (@Azorisms) March 20, 2024