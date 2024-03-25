The Daily Show’s hilarious takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene just went viral again and it’s eye-waveringly good

US daily show marjorie taylor greene

It’s just about a year since American TV network CBS came under fire for interviewing conspiracy theory loving Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene onto its flagship current affairs show, 60 Minutes.

We mention it because the Daily Show had a little bit of fun with a particular segment in which Greene was confronted with a few of the names people call her.

Basically they turned it up to 11 and it’s brilliantly done and eye-wateringly funny and it’s just gone viral again because, well, watch.

I could watch this on repeat forever.

cc: @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/EgjEdjNnZN — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) March 25, 2024

Bravo.

This is HYSTERICAL! Watch ’til the end. https://t.co/Y56kygN2WU — NekulturnyTrump () stands with (@NekulturnyTrump) March 25, 2024

OK, you owe me a new keyboard for the drink I spit out onto it at the end because I was laughing so hard. — NekulturnyTrump () stands with (@NekulturnyTrump) March 25, 2024

Marge is all these things… https://t.co/x8ekXk1q8C — coca (@coca536) March 25, 2024

New meaning to the “binders full of names” — MEL☄️ (@_retireeat55) March 25, 2024

