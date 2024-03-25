US daily show marjorie taylor greene

The Daily Show’s hilarious takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene just went viral again and it’s eye-waveringly good

John Plunkett. Updated March 25th, 2024

It’s just about a year since American TV network CBS came under fire for interviewing conspiracy theory loving Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene onto its flagship current affairs show, 60 Minutes.

We mention it because the Daily Show had a little bit of fun with a particular segment in which Greene was confronted with a few of the names people call her.

Basically they turned it up to 11 and it’s brilliantly done and eye-wateringly funny and it’s just gone viral again because, well, watch.

Bravo.

Source @AmoneyResists