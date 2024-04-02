Politics local radio Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak was just owned by BBC Radio Tees’ Amy Oakden and you love to hear it

John Plunkett. Updated April 2nd, 2024

You might remember a year or two back prime minister for 44 days Liz Truss went on a calamitous tour of the BBC’s local radio stations which got worse with every new interview.

We mention it because her successor Rishi Sunak was back on the local radio trail today, specifically talking to Amy Oakden of BBC Radio Tees who had a question for him which anyone could have seen coming. Except, perhaps, for Sunak and his advisors.

Another great look for Rishi ‘man of the people’ Sunak!

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

To conclude …

