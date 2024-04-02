Rishi Sunak was just owned by BBC Radio Tees’ Amy Oakden and you love to hear it

Politics local radio Rishi Sunak

You might remember a year or two back prime minister for 44 days Liz Truss went on a calamitous tour of the BBC’s local radio stations which got worse with every new interview.

Liz Truss, embarrassing herself on local radio, condensed down to three awful, squirming, awkward, delicious minutes. Everyone should hear this. ~AA pic.twitter.com/fFudJJBedA — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 29, 2022

We mention it because her successor Rishi Sunak was back on the local radio trail today, specifically talking to Amy Oakden of BBC Radio Tees who had a question for him which anyone could have seen coming. Except, perhaps, for Sunak and his advisors.

BBC Radio Tees: “When is the general election?” Rishi Sunak *starts laughing* BBC Radio Tees: “why are you laughing?” pic.twitter.com/bRBM6v35CO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 2, 2024

Another great look for Rishi ‘man of the people’ Sunak!

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

There is no interview question deadlier than “why is that funny?” https://t.co/bKrRzoJ6oi — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) April 2, 2024

It’s really hard to tell if he’s just really bad at this or intentionally smug and condescending – it’s probably both. — Mark G (@gyf87) April 2, 2024

Leaving aside the PM’s rubbish answer, what should really worry No10 is the fact that the “overwhelming” question listeners wanted to ask was when the election will be. It’s pretty unlikely they’re asking because they’re desperate to register their support for the government. https://t.co/545CDwnXdP — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) April 2, 2024

Honest to god you would have thought that by now politicians would not underestimate BBC local radio presenters? — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 2, 2024

He is not going to survive a general election campaign. https://t.co/5VsTFaoQSd — Tom (@TPGRoberts) April 2, 2024

Every time you think the polls have hit rock bottom for the Tories, Sunak speaks in an unstructured setting and you realise in a campaign hes actually going to make it worse https://t.co/DN6CALykOm — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) April 2, 2024

Does he really think that if he goes around projecting being a nice guy, who laughs a lot, that is what people want from a PM? — John Chambers (@orangesky_JC) April 2, 2024

"Prime Minister underestimating local radio day" seems to come around quicker and quicker each year https://t.co/grUamoAjoA — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) April 2, 2024

To conclude …

Rishi Sunak v BBC Radio Tees pic.twitter.com/CvpYiwcEoO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 2, 2024

