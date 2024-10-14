Politics brian cox Robert jenrick

Brian Cox’s meaty putdown of Robert Jenrick’s ‘head full of mince’ had the internet cheering

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2024

The Tory Party leadership scramble has been whittled down to a shoving race, with just Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick left in a position to barge their way through into the good office with the huge flags.

This means we can expect to see both of their shiny hopeful faces on any political show that will listen to them. Unfortunately, that’s all of them.

On Sunday, it was the turn of Laura Kuenssberg to chat to Jenrick, and she quizzed him on his flagship policy – the UK leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

When even Laura Kuenssberg is pushing back on Tory nonsense, you know the problem must be visible from space, if not from the space between Robert Jenrick’s ears.

There was no shortage of scepticism online.

Brian Cox – the actor, not the professor – was in the studio, listening to Jenrick’s waffle, and he had the best and most Scottish reaction.

Let’s dive straight into the comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

It’s difficult to believe Jenrick really thinks what he claims, until you remember that Liz Truss exists. Frances Coppola summed up.

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab, Screengrab