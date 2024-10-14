Brian Cox’s meaty putdown of Robert Jenrick’s ‘head full of mince’ had the internet cheering

Politics brian cox Robert jenrick

The Tory Party leadership scramble has been whittled down to a shoving race, with just Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick left in a position to barge their way through into the good office with the huge flags.

This means we can expect to see both of their shiny hopeful faces on any political show that will listen to them. Unfortunately, that’s all of them.

On Sunday, it was the turn of Laura Kuenssberg to chat to Jenrick, and she quizzed him on his flagship policy – the UK leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

Laura Kuenssberg, "What impact will leaving the ECHR have on the Good Friday Agreement" Robert Jenrick, "I don't approach this from an ideological perspective, I approach it from a practical one" Laura Kuenssberg, "Really?" – Even LK is at Jenrick Robert Jenrick, "The Good… pic.twitter.com/4d2t7U4xjJ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 13, 2024

When even Laura Kuenssberg is pushing back on Tory nonsense, you know the problem must be visible from space, if not from the space between Robert Jenrick’s ears.

There was no shortage of scepticism online.

Oh for the chutzpah of a Tory leadership contender who thinks if HE says Good Friday Agreement can be unilaterally rewritten it's true. The GFA is treaty between two nations explicitly underpinned by ECHR. In chasing tory member votes he's willing to trash 25 years of peace. https://t.co/NV0mdZ8NN0 — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) October 13, 2024

Robert Jenrick " The Good Friday Agreement is not reliant upon the ECHR " I think the Irish and American governments might have something to say about that mate. #bbclaurak #ECHR pic.twitter.com/L8tsrRymDh — Jay (@JibbaJabb) October 13, 2024

A dangerous individual pandering to the worst of our country and deliberately lying and stirring up fear and hatred to push through a policy that would negatively affect every single citizen in the Britain and NI. We deserve better. The tories are playing a dangerous game. #liar https://t.co/jUQvaDYlCR — Danny Newell (@Danny_Newell) October 13, 2024

Brian Cox – the actor, not the professor – was in the studio, listening to Jenrick’s waffle, and he had the best and most Scottish reaction.

Brian Cox, "The Conservative party are incredulous, they are ridiculous, Robert Jenrick's interview was ridiculous, completely ridiculous" "I thought, what is this man doing, who is he?" "We have this expression in Scotland: his head is full of mince" "It means he just… pic.twitter.com/WdS7PoEIJj — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 13, 2024

Let’s dive straight into the comments.

Jenrick just said he will create a "british bill of rights, or even a NI bill of rights" to save the Good Friday Agreement when britain leaves the ECHR! Brian Cox spoke for everyone when he described it as "incredulous….that was just ridiculous! his head is full of mince!". pic.twitter.com/9wQspCNZGx — GylesNaMopaleen ☘️ (@gylesnamopaleen) October 13, 2024

Ghoul and incompetent @RobertJenrick and #TORY right wing brutally exposed and ridiculed by @ProfBrianCox Brian cox on #bbclaurak well done Brian pic.twitter.com/VCJPZgnDwL — topguntopman (@TopGun_Wani) October 13, 2024

"His head is full of mince." Greatest verdict ever on Robert Jenrick. Brian Cox wins a new legion of fans.#bbclaurak #Scottish #Tories pic.twitter.com/19TosKfjlt — Stephen Stewart (@StephenPaulStew) October 13, 2024

Just when you thought you couldn't love Brian cox more he says this.. thanks Brian — mikrafone (@Mike51021188) October 13, 2024

Nothing to see here. Just one of the UK's best actors putting Robert Jenrick on toast… https://t.co/D9TE2uDY2H — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) October 13, 2024

“The GFA is not reliant upon the ECHR” –

As racist @RobertJenrick brazenly lies on national TV… Brian Cox responds:

“That was ridiculous […] His head is full of mince…” pic.twitter.com/hMHytiEi0D — Save Our Citizenships (@LetsStopC9) October 13, 2024

And there was I thinking a "head full of mince" was a key criterion for Tory Party leader

If @RobertJenrick wins the contest

We can anticipate the @dailystar posting pics of Robert Jenrick vs a pound of mince

And who will last longer? https://t.co/4cdnwQI2GP — Andrew Munro (@AndrewPMunro) October 13, 2024

Could be wrong, but I don't think he likes politicians much. My kinda legend — Darren Stuart (@chipstuart67) October 13, 2024

I have to agree with Brian Cox here, this man is deranged. https://t.co/vExHO49dde — Kathy Jackson#3.5% FBPE (@JakajackKathy) October 13, 2024

Missed this one. Absolute zinger

Brian Cox re Robert Jenrick

on #BBCLauraK.

"His head is full of mince. "

. Lamb or beef Brian. pic.twitter.com/5BbWM5HiwC — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) October 13, 2024

It’s difficult to believe Jenrick really thinks what he claims, until you remember that Liz Truss exists. Frances Coppola summed up.

Of course, Ireland is totally going to agree to be bound by a treaty based on a Bill of Rights created by a British government and enforced in British courts. Not. The Belfast agreement is an international treaty. Jenrick is dangerously ignorant. https://t.co/Z8kl4amk0G — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) October 13, 2024

