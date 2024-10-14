The Manchester accents in this Saturday Night Live sketch about the Oasis reunion had Brits crying their hearts out

Pics oasis

You may not have heard, but those lairy titans of Britpop, Oasis, have reunited and are embarking on a huge global tour next year. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have set aside their well-documented differences in exchange for a huge mountain of cash and a lot of their tour dates will be taking place in the United States.

This has come to the attention of long-running US sketch show, Saturday Night Live, which this weekend featured a sketch about the Gallagher brothers. It’s fair to say it didn’t go down particularly well with the British viewers who saw it on the SNL Twitter feed.

Let’s see what the all the fuss is about…

Oasis confirms they're gonna be cool to tour pic.twitter.com/vEJgCcuaIB — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 13, 2024

Blimey! Those accents!

It prompted a lot of withering and quite hilarious comments.

Maybe AI taking over won't be such a bad thing after all. — dan barker (@danbarker) October 13, 2024

As someone from Manchester I have no idea what this accent is meant to be — Sarah (@idlewildgirl) October 13, 2024

Should be a significant cash prize for anyone who can make it past 1 minute of this — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) October 13, 2024

What the hell are those accents? Belgian Cockneys? — Slow Down Arthur (@admiralbooth) October 13, 2024

I am not a big Oasis fan.

I am from Manchester.

I watched all I could of this. It took them less than a minute to go full Dick Van Dyke, 'cor blimey guvn'r'.

For US context it's the equivalent of someone saying 'Howdy pardners, I'm from Texas' in a Bronx accent. Ugh. — Trev's Tweets ️‍ RN MCFC (@trevormfisher) October 13, 2024

A nice reminder that, culturally-speaking, America rarely knows what is going on outside of America. — Benjamin Myers (@BenMyers1) October 13, 2024

you could have dragged two people in off the street and they'd have done better accents, or at least stuck to one specific accent — Chris Boyd (@paperghost) October 13, 2024

Oasis, step in time pic.twitter.com/znVZASelT9 — Ācwern Deāgol (@waelgenga) October 13, 2024

9.