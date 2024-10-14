Pics oasis

The Manchester accents in this Saturday Night Live sketch about the Oasis reunion had Brits crying their hearts out

David Harris. Updated October 14th, 2024

You may not have heard, but those lairy titans of Britpop, Oasis, have reunited and are embarking on a huge global tour next year. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have set aside their well-documented differences in exchange for a huge mountain of cash and a lot of their tour dates will be taking place in the United States.

This has come to the attention of long-running US sketch show, Saturday Night Live, which this weekend featured a sketch about the Gallagher brothers. It’s fair to say it didn’t go down particularly well with the British viewers who saw it on the SNL Twitter feed.

Let’s see what the all the fuss is about…

Blimey! Those accents!

It prompted a lot of withering and quite hilarious comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2