Trump’s ridiculous make-up is far from the worst thing about him, but it’s today’s funniest – 22 favourite comments

Donald Trump has put down the golf clubs and is hitting the campaign trail hard, but if this photo-op with Republican Senator John Cornyn is anything to go by, he should have put down the bronzing mitt, too.

Even by Trump’s low standards, that finish is spectacularly bad. People couldn’t quite believe their eyes.

This is a real photo— posted by a Republican Senator. pic.twitter.com/25hTu5X4bB — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 12, 2024

There are, of course, a lot more important things about Trump that people can – and do – complain about. There’s the lying about who won the 2020 election (and everything else), the racism, the sexual assaults and the felony convictions, not to mention the increasingly obvious cognitive problems.

But his ridiculous ‘tan’ line was naturally going to attract a considerable amount of mockery, and here’s a nicely representative sample.

Gw0rl —what is going on with the foundation match? pic.twitter.com/VEAUBZ8MXj — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 12, 2024

Donald takes the same approach to liquid foundation as he does to racial politics: No blending, keep the colors separate. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 13, 2024

He looks like an Earl Scheib paint color called “Camel Groin” https://t.co/IdE7fKU6l9 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 13, 2024

Oh that’s the Heritage™️ foundation — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) October 12, 2024

I don’t get it….all that money and he can’t pay someone to do his bronzer or spray tan correctly? — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) October 12, 2024

This is the same thing pic.twitter.com/Xi3zX07NLS — VectorChef (@VectorChefVegas) October 12, 2024

Me when I discovered L’Oréal dream matte mousse in middle school https://t.co/Lz2GH4tSow — Swiftie Sports Center (@SwiftieESPN) October 13, 2024

How do "alpha males" look at this and say, "that's my guy"? — Cobra Chicken  (@FrankieSaysNews) October 12, 2024

spraying him with a pressure washer would be so satisfying https://t.co/LLfPw20btI — robyn (@robynhfrost) October 12, 2024

What shade is that pic.twitter.com/Ez691OMcn0 — Just Dave Now (@justdave89now) October 12, 2024

