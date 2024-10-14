US donald trump

Trump’s ridiculous make-up is far from the worst thing about him, but it’s today’s funniest – 22 favourite comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2024

Donald Trump has put down the golf clubs and is hitting the campaign trail hard, but if this photo-op with Republican Senator John Cornyn is anything to go by, he should have put down the bronzing mitt, too.

Trump and the senator standing in front of two US flags, smiling and doing a thumbs up. Trump's face make-up is a dark shade of bronze, with a clear adge very visible, as though he's wearing a brown mask.

Even by Trump’s low standards, that finish is spectacularly bad. People couldn’t quite believe their eyes.

There are, of course, a lot more important things about Trump that people can – and do – complain about. There’s the lying about who won the 2020 election (and everything else), the racism, the sexual assaults and the felony convictions, not to mention the increasingly obvious cognitive problems.

But his ridiculous ‘tan’ line was naturally going to attract a considerable amount of mockery, and here’s a nicely representative sample.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2