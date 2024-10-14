People are having a very hard time believing anyone could fall for this enormous A.I. octopus – and these 14 scathing comments explain why

Twitter A.I. funny

Deepfake videos – A.I. versions of real people that can be manipulated to say or do anything – are an absolutely terrifying element of online safety and information sharing.

CNN’s Jake Tapper demonstrated the problem.

Frightening. Jake Tapper begins a segment on AI generated deepfakes with a deepfake video of himself. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/uZjqd6jaXJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 5, 2024

It’s not perfect, but it’s definitely capable of fooling people. We wouldn’t have thought the same could be said for this A.I. octopus, shared by Mario Nawfal. See what you think.

Chubby♨️ – @kimmonismus – didn’t agree. They were very much on the fence about its authenticity.

Twitter/X had quite a few thoughts on the matter – not many of them complimentary.

1.

just realised i'm very stupid. here's why that's important https://t.co/qKm2AtRMPv — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) October 12, 2024

2.

Spotting AI has nothing to do with working in tech, it has to do with understanding the world around us It takes having actual knowledge to quickly identify pseudo knowledge In a world with both AI and hucksters, a real education is more and more valuable https://t.co/3T6Wog8cWf — Flint Dibble (@FlintDibble) October 13, 2024

3.

The thing I love about the AI grift is that it's just a new name for digital "special effects" which have been used in Hollywood films for 30+ years. "I had to watch 1993's Jurassic Park umpteen times to find out whether the dinosaurs were real or computer-generated." https://t.co/z0LADG8Rms — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) October 13, 2024

4.

I will never slam anyone for properly doing their research into whether something is AI or not, but come on https://t.co/iMSPpXpNBS pic.twitter.com/QJJul14weS — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) October 13, 2024

5.

I had to watch this video umpteen times to find out whether it was real or AI. For me, it was a wake-up call: we've reached the point where even people who have a lot to do with AI and work with it no longer know what is real and what is fiction. pic.twitter.com/GlXJfUFX57 — shardcore ⧖ (@erocdrahs) October 13, 2024

6.

Wow this is amazing it could be genuine footage of a giant octopus with one big tentacle that joins another in a perfect loop https://t.co/GVCj2xnUCa — Stuart Houghton (@stuarthoughton) October 12, 2024

7.

Astounded at the amount of people who think a giant octopus would let a bunch of humans mess with it while it's alive — Drewsified (@drewsified) October 12, 2024

8.

9.

You gullible child. — Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) October 12, 2024

10.

I had to look at this image umpteen times to find out whether it was real or AI. https://t.co/ZC3SgQpvAr pic.twitter.com/8x14eK5hil — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) October 13, 2024

11.

bro it has a giant loop di loop instead of tentacles https://t.co/rq2mKrgtFH pic.twitter.com/lK5i4CO30Y — worms cited (@christapeterso) October 12, 2024

12.

It doesn’t matter how realistic it looks… there are no octopuses that big lol — DreamLeaf (@DreamLeaf5) October 12, 2024

13.

I had to look at this photo umpteen times to find out whether it was real or AI. For me, it was a wake-up call: we've reached the point where even people who have a lot to do with AI and work with it no longer know what is real and what is fiction. pic.twitter.com/89Fh7hHbHl — EL BARTO ANTI-WORK (@ElBartoArmy) October 13, 2024

14.

You defund the arts, you devalue the contributions of visual artists every day, you lowball and undercut creatives when you ask them to work with you, you wind up with a culture of low to no visual literacy. https://t.co/er7eFsRiWd — Rebecca Stewart (@GallopingSkirt) October 12, 2024

The brilliant Smooth Dunk had an alternative vision.

Mean Gene spoke up for the ‘maybe’ camp.

If you’re anti AI I don’t understand the point of pretending like this isn’t extremely convincing. Like great job you noticed it wasn’t real. Go show it to your dad and see what he thinks. https://t.co/wmQwkIcHld — Mean Gene (@mean_gene_real) October 12, 2024

