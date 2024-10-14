Think you have a complicated commute? Try living in the multi-level maze of Chongqing

Weird World china viral

If you think you’re hard done by because you have to share the Tube with too many other commuters, some with an ideological objection to deodorant, be thankful you aren’t Jackson – @journeyofjackson on TikTok – who has to deal with the geographical quirks of Chongqing in China.

His video about his commute has gone enormously viral, with almost 20 million views on TikTok alone in just a day.

Watch and wonder.

Not your average number 37 to the High Street journey, for sure. Here’s what TikTok users had to say about it.

1.

Does Google maps work here? Do any maps work here? How do maps work here!!

Amy

2.

WHATS THE REASON FOR THE BUS DRIVING NEXT TO THE PLANES?

Johnny_773

3.

The logistical puzzle of designing, building, and maintaining this is mind boggling.

William

4.

I’m obsessed with the chaotic city design of Chongqing. it’s a great reference material for my world building.

Sindaj

5.

Bro, do you ever even touch solid land, or u always 10 floors + up..???

Steviejames

6.

Ok, but no elevator in an 18 story building. How did they decide to build that?!

dd309

7.

How does furniture delivery work? Like getting a mattress up that many stairs sounds impossible.

Bec There are workers who wait around common delivery areas who u can pay to carry furniture/groceries for you! they use bamboo poles to carry more stuff.

zzzzzzzz

8.

Chongqing is like a fever dream. even if you keep going down you’re always up.

Annonymooussss

9.

I’m terrified of heights. I could not handle this.

Milena Witczek Piper

10.

Is the river actually a river or just the lobby for another building?

Tonytony

11.

“Sunlight is a luxury” goes hard.

Victor Ortiz

12.

I feel this is a perfect set for a dystopian movie.

Lisa Aidar

13.

It’s fascinating & mind blowing.

Angela

14.

The way the architecture uses Bridges ramps and the tops of other buildings to create ways to travel and open space making layers of the city is so futuristic.

Lee

15.

This feels like Coruscant from Star Wars.

solarpoweredtree

A lot of people agreed with Jaumeborrut.

I’ll be honest, it looks so dystopian but so cool at the same time that I haven’t decided if I hate it or love it.

Follow Jackson for more Chongqing content.

