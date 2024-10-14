Alan Sugar criticised ‘contestant gimmicks’ on Strictly Come Dancing and Chris McCausland’s A++ comeback had everyone cheering

Celebrity Alan Sugar Chris McCausland comebacks

Strictly Come Dancing isn’t everyone’s cup of tea and there was plenty to overshadow this year’s 20th series but its success in putting a more diverse line-up of people on primetime Saturday night TV is surely something everyone can applaud.

Comedian Chris McCausland became the dance show’s first blind contestant in this year’s series, alongside Tasha Ghouri, the show’s second deaf contestant after winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, who lifted the glitterball in 2021.

Well, when we say everyone can applaud it appears we mean everyone except Alan Sugar, who said this on Twitter which appeared at best insensitive, at worst downright outrageous.

Now we can’t be entirely sure what he is referring to, of course – the make-up? The dance routines? The behind the scenes video montages, maybe?

But it surely should be no surprise to anyone that many people thought it might be this.

If you are referring to the show including people with disabilities, you are one disgusting being. The fact the show is increasing representation of our diverse society needs to be celebrated. — Tim Dixon (@timdixon82) October 13, 2024

If you mean what I understand you mean, do you think Stevie Wonder did it for a gimmick as well? — SophieSpring97 (@SophieP25397) October 13, 2024

Quite right, Lord Sugar: this is just the thin end of the wedge. What’s next? Disabled people being considered valuable members of society and ensuring accessibility for all? ps: Have you ever thought about not tweeting every inane thought that comes into your head? — SomersetWhovian #StandWithUkraine (@ClaireCopperman) October 13, 2024

Freelance journalist @NiecyOKeeffe, who is deaf herself, got lots of love when she said this (warning – just a little bit NSFW).

I’m deaf. It’s not a gimmick. It’s being deaf. Which is what normal ppl call a reality. You fucking utter cock weasel. You shit computer fax machine wrinkled bollock-faced old BATFUCK. https://t.co/zGzORfBwNy — Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) October 13, 2024

But last word goes to the great @chrismccausland himself.

I am sorry my gimmick offends you oh mighty Lord. #YoureTired https://t.co/kfs737R0lp — Chris McCausland – New tour on sale now! (@chrismccausland) October 13, 2024

The hashtag is the cherry on the cake.

Answered perfectly Chris If your comments are aimed at individuals with disabilities you should be ashamed of yourself @Lord_Sugar — DaniJ65974055 (@DaniJ65974055) October 13, 2024

Well, you can hardly accuse The Apprentice of employing gimmicks, given it’s been the same turgid shite for years. — MLAs And The Like (@MLAsAndTheLike) October 13, 2024

There’s nothing gimmicky about you Chris. You are the real deal. — Jill O’Halloran (@JillOHalloran1) October 13, 2024

READ MORE

James Blunt revealed the new name people chose for him and it was already good but his response was simply fabulous

Source @chrismccausland