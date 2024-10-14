Celebrity Alan Sugar Chris McCausland comebacks

Alan Sugar criticised ‘contestant gimmicks’ on Strictly Come Dancing and Chris McCausland’s A++ comeback had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2024

Strictly Come Dancing isn’t everyone’s cup of tea and there was plenty to overshadow this year’s 20th series but its success in putting a more diverse line-up of people on primetime Saturday night TV is surely something everyone can applaud.

Comedian Chris McCausland became the dance show’s first blind contestant in this year’s series, alongside Tasha Ghouri, the show’s second deaf contestant after winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, who lifted the glitterball in 2021.

Well, when we say everyone can applaud it appears we mean everyone except Alan Sugar, who said this on Twitter which appeared at best insensitive, at worst downright outrageous.

Now we can’t be entirely sure what he is referring to, of course – the make-up? The dance routines? The behind the scenes video montages, maybe?

But it surely should be no surprise to anyone that many people thought it might be this.

Freelance journalist @NiecyOKeeffe, who is deaf herself, got lots of love when she said this (warning – just a little bit NSFW).

But last word goes to the great @chrismccausland himself.

The hashtag is the cherry on the cake.

READ MORE

James Blunt revealed the new name people chose for him and it was already good but his response was simply fabulous

Source @chrismccausland