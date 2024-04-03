Just when these hilarious acknowledgements can’t get any more Australian, along comes the payoff!

Weird World Australia

Latest in a (very) occasional series, acknowledgments of the week go to – and stick with us, please – On Cosmological Low Entropy After the Big Bang: Universal Expansion and Nucleosynthesis by Charlie F. Sharpe, Luke A. Barnes, Geraint F. Lewis.

If you want to read the whole thing you can find it here – we’re saving it for later – but what we’re really here for is the acknowledgements.

Because rarely can they have been any more entertaining – or unexpected – that this.

And just in case that’s tricky to read.

‘The majority of the work presented here was undertaken as part of C. Sharpe’s honours year at the University of Sydney, but was originally conceived by G. F. Lewis. ‘We would like to thank A. Arbey et al. for making their AlterBBN code publicly available as this paper would not have been possible without it. G. F. Lewis received no funding to support this research. ‘C. Sharpe would also like to thank NSW police for ensuring a swift return of his belongings, including his laptop, after having them burgled from his house a few weeks before this paper’s submission. ‘Additionally, he would like to thank his neighbour, Gary, who spotted the burglar and, rather than simply phoning the police and staying put, decided to yell ‘you better run fast mate’ before chasing the man down the street, tackling him, pinning him to the ground, and then calling the police, all while still in his pyjamas and a sleepy daze.’

And if that paper’s half as entertaining as that, we’re giving it 5 stars. As did all these people.

The neighbor was in high entropy state — TradeTexasBig (@TradeTexasBig) April 2, 2024

It’s impossible to get to the end of this without your inner monologue picking up an Australian accent https://t.co/GwMyaw2fH3 — Steve McCormick (@Quasilocal) April 2, 2024

in australia they teach you to tackle at a very young age — Based Science (@BasedScience) April 2, 2024

Oh Australia. Talking about lack of funding for science then about how everyone is a former rep footy player. https://t.co/EaZy8VGlhi — Rossi (@Rawrsim) April 3, 2024

Gary’s contributions should have been considered for co-authorship. — JP Mattia (@jpmattia) April 2, 2024

A master class in how to write acknowledgments. https://t.co/18w95Al1Zw — Shahriar Aghaei (@ShahriarAghaei) April 3, 2024

Well done, Gary. But do back up important things frequently. — Nicholas Cross (@wfastronomer) April 2, 2024

H/T Gary