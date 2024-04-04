How to get your partner’s attention in one easy step – 100% satisfaction guaranteed
We hesitate to use the phrase ‘life hack’ but here’s a handy tip for when you are trying to get your partner’s attention and they are absolutely 100% not taking any notice.
It went viral after it was posted on Twitter by @_billyreid.
How to get your girlfriend’s attention pic.twitter.com/QXJvIxmFe6
— Billy (@_billyreid) April 3, 2024
And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …
Well played.
Attention gotten ASAP
— Raphiboy_SMC (@RaphiboySm3602) April 3, 2024
Relationship era unlocked
— madison (@Madisonjd12) April 3, 2024
I would fall for this every single time
— Gift (@Giftnmaa) April 3, 2024
Was it Kin by any chance?
— – (@__sharpy__) April 3, 2024
— Billy (@_billyreid) April 3, 2024
Source @_billyreid