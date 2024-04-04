How to get your partner’s attention in one easy step – 100% satisfaction guaranteed

Life relationships

We hesitate to use the phrase ‘life hack’ but here’s a handy tip for when you are trying to get your partner’s attention and they are absolutely 100% not taking any notice.

It went viral after it was posted on Twitter by @_billyreid.

How to get your girlfriend’s attention pic.twitter.com/QXJvIxmFe6 — Billy (@_billyreid) April 3, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Well played.

Attention gotten ASAP — Raphiboy_SMC (@RaphiboySm3602) April 3, 2024

Relationship era unlocked — madison (@Madisonjd12) April 3, 2024

I would fall for this every single time — Gift (@Giftnmaa) April 3, 2024

Was it Kin by any chance? — – (@__sharpy__) April 3, 2024

Source @_billyreid