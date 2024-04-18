People’s minds are completely boggling at how to wear this top

Weird World fashion

There’s not much more guaranteed to make a person feel old than seeing what the younger generation is wearing – either because it seems outlandish or because it’s exactly the stuff you thought had been confined to the dustbin of history two decades ago.

One item of clothing had TikTok in a tizz, and it was largely because it appeared to defy the requirements of human anatomy.

Check it out.

It’s not often an item of clothing could be a round on Ony Connect. holljaya wasn’t the only person who couldn’t fathom it – and some decided to have a guess.

It’s for when 1 person sits on the other’s shoulders and pretends to be 1 person.

Deadrise

It’s for Stitch.

juliolgiati

It is worn upside down.

heavenly

Maybe….you flip the bottom half inside the shirt and make the arms go through the arm holes. My head is itching.

nquzaima

Imagine wearing that as a shirt and a pant.

Junaid Khan

Is it a jumper/shirt for when a couple cuddles? Like the person not wearing the shirt puts their arms through the bottom and then through sleeves?

Tahnee Mosetter

I’m baffled.

emma x

What is that?

It’s the Unknown.

Nooooooooooo.

Blaine Coughlan

The designer ain’t designing …or my brain ain’t braining.

Kim Cypher

I don’t get it.

Saweetie

YOU HAD ONE JOB.

queenbia22

A lot of people thought it might have been inspired by Angel Dust from Hazbin Hotel.

via GIPHY

Not really …it’s this.

Mystery solved.

Source holljaya Image Screengrab