People’s minds are completely boggling at how to wear this top
There’s not much more guaranteed to make a person feel old than seeing what the younger generation is wearing – either because it seems outlandish or because it’s exactly the stuff you thought had been confined to the dustbin of history two decades ago.
One item of clothing had TikTok in a tizz, and it was largely because it appeared to defy the requirements of human anatomy.
Check it out.
@holljaya #zara ♬ original sound – hollia j
It’s not often an item of clothing could be a round on Ony Connect. holljaya wasn’t the only person who couldn’t fathom it – and some decided to have a guess.
It’s for when 1 person sits on the other’s shoulders and pretends to be 1 person.
Deadrise
It’s for Stitch.
juliolgiati
It is worn upside down.
heavenly
Maybe….you flip the bottom half inside the shirt and make the arms go through the arm holes. My head is itching.
nquzaima
Imagine wearing that as a shirt and a pant.
Junaid Khan
Is it a jumper/shirt for when a couple cuddles? Like the person not wearing the shirt puts their arms through the bottom and then through sleeves?
Tahnee Mosetter
I’m baffled.
emma x
What is that?
It’s the Unknown.
Nooooooooooo.
Blaine Coughlan
The designer ain’t designing …or my brain ain’t braining.
Kim Cypher
I don’t get it.
Saweetie
YOU HAD ONE JOB.
queenbia22
A lot of people thought it might have been inspired by Angel Dust from Hazbin Hotel.
Not really …it’s this.
@justicewms Replying to @Siphiwé | Travel & Lifestyle here you go guys. Top is from Zara: 0085/308 KNOTTED PLUSH SWEATSHIRT #tutorial #clothinghacks ♬ original sound – Justice Williams
Mystery solved.
