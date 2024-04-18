17 funniest captions for this courtroom sketch from Trump’s hush money trial
In the absence of cameras during proceedings, Donald Trump‘s fraud case in New York is being documented by courtroom artists – including Jane Rosenberg. Here’s her depiction of what witnesses believe to have been a sleeping Trump.
Must’ve been sleeping a while.
Courtroom sketch from Jane Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/VFIERlwZz9
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 16, 2024
It wasn’t the only sketch by Ms. Rosenberg that caught the eye of Twitter/X. A casual moment from Day 1 of the trial has gone viral because of the expression on the face of the accused.
This Trump sketch from today is killing me….Jane Rosenberg nailed it pic.twitter.com/MallHd1i3B
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 16, 2024
This Jane Rosenberg courtroom sketch belongs in a museum pic.twitter.com/SVtanHaoWR
— Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) April 16, 2024
Some court sketches are subpar. This one though is perfect. pic.twitter.com/91dnz5Q7Tm
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 16, 2024
Naturally, people started adding their own captions. These were the best we’ve spotted so far.
1.
The school bully after you’ve handed over your lunch money: pic.twitter.com/URhO5p4bc1
— CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN ✨ FAN ACCOUNT (@Provokatov) April 17, 2024
2.
My face when I loiter somewhere that says no loitering pic.twitter.com/1d6qiEIqhT
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 17, 2024
3.
Dogs when they drag their arses across the carpet despite your loud protests pic.twitter.com/yIC1kO2yQj
— Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) April 17, 2024
4.
Trump’s team: OK. Great. There’s no cameras allowed during proceedings so there’s NO chance they’ll catch a photo of you looking like a smug prick with that shit-eating grin.
Trump: pic.twitter.com/ahGu9EXpl9
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) April 17, 2024
5.
this a deleted scene from The Office? pic.twitter.com/xWucB4ufWW
— Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) April 17, 2024
6.
I'm getting a real Calvin and Hobbes vibe here. pic.twitter.com/j5g3MHazFM
— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 16, 2024
7.
Me looking back at the queue when I take the last sausage roll at Greggs pic.twitter.com/lzcv2BDs0h
— Leah Dionne (@leahdionne__) April 17, 2024
8.
Trump after pointing out Jimmy Conway & Paulie Cicero in court pic.twitter.com/bUAiX7fShw
— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 17, 2024
9.
Me looking back at the cashier after filling my water cup with Coke Zero: pic.twitter.com/pNyuyMiwiF
— Racism Enjoyer (@Czar_Of_Racism) April 15, 2024