‘The Guy Who Decides Takeaway Packaging’ is as funny as it is true

Entertainment comedy

We reckon comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Rees is definitely onto something with his presumption that the brains behind takeaway packaging was absolutely sloshed at the planning stage.

Watch how he thinks it panned out.

Poor Jason.

Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy! The Sushi and the red-nose Fish killed me.

mhalaeddine

Nothing annoyed me more working at Maccas as a teenager than…. Having to put an apple pie, the temperature of the bloody sun, into one of those fucking cardboard tubes!!!!!!!!

raptor1672

Cardboard glasses case! I’ll never look at my Apple Pie the same way again – or my reading glasses case!

belindaweber7999

So thought out. Excellent as always.

louisereid1744

I never get tired of these …the examples are always so good and the delivery highlights how random the choice seem to be.

FlatSpinMan

Ah yes, saving the environment at the expense of our tastebuds. Love the bamboo spoons and cardboard straws.

phoenixuj6st

I really think I worked for this guy at more than one point in my life.

danielryan4050

So much comedy from just pure fact!

Celeste-In-Oz

ashscenini7442 said –

Please tell me there’s going to be a part 2 because this is so good.

We hope so, too. Until that happens, here’s a past masterpiece.

READ MORE

‘The Guy Who Decides Imperial Measurements’ hilariously explains the crazy system

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab